Credibility Is Key To Elections: Why Institutional Trust And Electoral Fairness Must Be Protected

Rising tensions between Election Commission and political parties spark debate over electoral credibility | Representational Image

Wednesday’s meeting between the Election Commission and the Trinamool Congress delegation, ending on an acrimonious note, should worry anyone who values democratic propriety.

When constitutional authorities and elected representatives begin to speak past each other in raised voices and mutual suspicion, the real casualty is not political prestige but public trust.

The Chief Election Commissioner is not expected to be a combatant. The office demands restraint, neutrality, and an almost judicial temperament. Yet, the continuing confrontational posture of the Commission, particularly in relation to West Bengal, raises disturbing questions.

Why should the Commission appear so combative when it comes to a single state? The perception—rightly or wrongly—that it is locked in a political tussle undermines its credibility as an impartial umpire.

Electoral roll revision sparks alarm

The controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has aggravated these concerns. Reports that nearly nine million voters could be excluded from the rolls are deeply troubling.

Even more alarming are allegations that the exercise disproportionately affects Muslim voters. Whether these claims are fully accurate or not, the very perception that an entire community is being targeted strikes at the heart of electoral fairness. Elections derive legitimacy from inclusion, not exclusion.

Need for transparency and restraint

The Election Commission must remember that it is a constitutional body entrusted with safeguarding democracy, not policing political actors through confrontation. Its task is to ensure that elections are free, fair, and inclusive.

When the Commission appears defensive or dismissive, it risks eroding confidence in the electoral process itself. Transparency, consultation, and reasoned explanations would serve it far better than combative exchanges.

Political responsibility and constructive engagement

The Trinamool Congress MPs, too, cannot escape responsibility. Raising voices, trading accusations, and turning institutional consultations into political theatre do little to strengthen democratic processes.

As representatives of the people, they must engage constructively, present evidence calmly, and pursue accountability without brinkmanship. Belligerence, from either side, diminishes the dignity of democratic institutions.

Role of leadership and judiciary

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also has a responsibility that goes beyond political advantage. She owes it to the people of West Bengal to ensure that elections are conducted in a manner that commands universal confidence. Cooperation with the Election Commission, even amidst disagreements, is essential to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Equally troubling is the judiciary’s reluctance to intervene meaningfully in allegations of large-scale deletion of voters. Courts have historically acted as guardians of democratic rights.

A perceived unwillingness to examine such serious charges may not resound to their credit, particularly when the stakes involve the fundamental right to vote.

Call for constitutional cooperation

Democracy thrives on trust. When the Election Commission becomes combative, political leaders turn belligerent, and the judiciary appears distant, that trust erodes. What India needs today is not institutional confrontation but constitutional cooperation. Only then can elections remain credible and democracy meaningful.