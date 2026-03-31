Counting India To Govern Better: Digital Census Resumes After Delay, Aims To Strengthen Data-Driven Policy

India begins digital census exercise to improve governance with updated population and socio-economic data | Representational Image | File Image

India’s long-delayed census, set to begin today, is a reminder that even essential institutions can be paused, but not postponed indefinitely. This will be the 16th census in the country’s history and the eighth since Independence — a continuity that reflects both administrative strength and democratic necessity.

Originally due in 2021, the exercise was deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic and related disruptions. Its resumption now is not merely procedural; it is foundational. By March 2027, governance in India will once again rest on updated, empirical data rather than extrapolations and guesswork.

In a country as vast and diverse as India, planning without reliable numbers is akin to navigating without a compass. That the census will be conducted digitally this time is a matter of justified pride, marking a significant step forward in both scale and sophistication.

It also underscores India’s growing capacity to harness technology for large-scale public administration and data-driven decision-making.

Shift towards digital and participatory data collection

The transition to a digital census is more than a technological upgrade; it signals a shift in how the state engages with citizens. Leveraging India’s extensive mobile network, that is the envy of even developed nations, individuals will, for the first time, be able to submit their own details using the mobile number of the head of the household or spouse.

This participatory approach could improve accuracy and reduce delays, even as trained enumerators will continue to verify and validate the information collected. The questionnaire — comprising 33 queries ranging from housing conditions to asset ownership — seeks to build a granular picture of Indian life.

Notably, the inclusion of caste data, last comprehensively collected in 1935, marks a potentially transformative moment. For decades, public policy has relied on outdated figures and rough estimates to address deeply contested questions of representation and resource allocation.

By bringing empirical clarity to these debates, the census can help replace rhetoric with reason, though it will undoubtedly require careful handling to avoid political misuse.

Census as backbone of governance

The importance of the census, an institution with roots stretching back over two millennia to ancient empires, cannot be overstated. In modern India, it is the backbone of governance, guiding everything from infrastructure development to welfare schemes.

When resources are limited, their allocation must be informed by evidence: which regions still lack electricity, where educational deficits persist, and how economic disparities are distributed. The new data will also illuminate demographic trends, including the uneven success of family planning initiatives across regions.

Such insights are indispensable for shaping future policy. In the end, the census is not just a count of people; it is a mirror held up to the nation. The clearer the reflection, the better equipped India will be to address its challenges and realise its aspirations.