Coronavirus – rules are for others, not for politicians or elections

But vaccination details are of little use without the corresponding information about the number of coronavirus infections that the state has witnessed. For that, we could not find comprehensive information from any government website. But we found a private website dutifully updating the status of coronavirus infections state-wise (as on 30 March 2021).

Then you realise that the number of infections too do not really make sense unless they are a percentage of the total population. For that we had to go to the Census 2011 figures. They relate to 2011, true. But with no other authentic figure on state-wise population available, this was the best alternative.

When you put these three sets of figures together, a remarkably interesting pattern begins to emerge.

First, even though over 60 million vaccination doses have been given to people, as of March 30, more than 60% of these vaccinations relate to just eight states. The remaining 24 million – or 40% of total vaccinations – will therefore have taken place in the remaining 21 states and seven Union Territories.

But why can’t the data for these states and Union Territories also be provided? An annexure on the website doesn’t cost much. Frankly, we don’t know.

One reason is the government’s extreme aversion to providing information to the general public. This is shocking. The ministers are there, and so are the executives, because taxpayers pay for their upkeep. They must provide to the people of India an account of how their money is being spent. They must keep people informed about what work is being done and where, and on work not being done. When a government tries to conceal information, it is extremely discomforting, to say the least.

What is even more interesting is that many of the states for which vaccination information has not been provided are states which are election-bound. While vaccination data for Kerala and West Bengal have been provided, no such details are available for other election-bound states (see table).