Congress’ Surprise Rajya Sabha Nomination Of Kangra Leader Anurag Sharma Unsettles Party Veterans In Himachal Pradesh

Congress names Kangra leader Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha in a surprise move that has stirred reactions among senior party leaders in Himachal Pradesh | ANI

The Congress high command’s recent surprise choice of Anurag Sharma, the Kangra district president with virtually no significant profile at either the state or national level, signals a calculated organisational move. The decision suggests that the party leadership—particularly Rahul Gandhi, who now effectively steers the Congress organisation—has opted to inject youth-laden energy and renewed enthusiasm into the party’s grassroots structure. At the same time, the nomination appears aimed at crafting a counter-strategy to check the steadily expanding political influence of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

A generational shift within the organisation

A similar trend became visible a few months earlier when Vinay Kumar, a six-time MLA from Renukaji, was nominated as state Congress president despite the presence of several senior leaders in the race. Interestingly, Anurag Sharma (born March 12, 1978) and Vinay Kumar (born August 29, 1978) belong almost to the same generation, both around 47 years old.

Had seniority or lobbying been the decisive factor, either former state Congress president Pratibha Singh or former Union minister Anand Sharma might have found favour with the high command. Instead, the choice fell on Anurag, a relatively unknown organisational figure who had perhaps never imagined such a decision. His first reaction, when congratulated by a leader from the AICC, reportedly reflected the surprise surrounding the nomination.

BJP’s caution after the 2024 episode

Against the backdrop of the controversial flop-show on February 27, 2024—widely described as “Operation Lotus”—the BJP did not announce its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat this time. The decision appears aimed at avoiding the stigma of attempting to topple an elected Congress government, an episode that many voters in the hill state viewed unfavourably.

In the 2024 Rajya Sabha election, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the seat through a draw of lots after both candidates secured equal votes. The Congress nominee, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, lost despite the Congress having a majority in the Assembly. The outcome had been made possible by cross-voting by six Congress rebels who were later disqualified by the Speaker. Subsequently, three of them lost the by-elections, delivering a setback to the BJP’s strategy that had earlier enjoyed a near-perfect success rate.

Some observers believe the BJP’s decision not to field a candidate also carried a symbolic message for Kangra district. By avoiding a contest against a leader from the region, the party may have sought to convey respect for Kangra, widely regarded as the “gateway to power” in Himachal Pradesh politics. Critics, however, argue that the explanation appears weak because the BJP currently has only 28 MLAs in the Assembly compared with the Congress party’s strength of 40.

Anand Sharma’s ‘guarded disappointment’

Former Union minister Anand Sharma expressed disappointment in restrained language after the Rajya Sabha nomination eluded him. Sharma had hoped he might be politically rehabilitated after losing the Kangra Lok Sabha election by a margin of 2, 51,895 votes. Although he belongs to Shimla district, contesting in Kangra—a constituency comprising large merged areas—was never an easy challenge within a limited period.

Sharma’s remark that there seems to be ‘curse’ and ‘crime’ in the Congress if anyone speaks the truth drew attention in political circles. Observers link his statement partly to the episode involving the G-23 group of Congress leaders. The group, which included Anand, had written to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking organisational reforms, internal elections and more visible leadership after a series of electoral setbacks.

Though some members of that group later drifted away from the party, Anand remained within the Congress and repeatedly affirmed his loyalty. Yet the latest development appears to have caused him clear disappointment and anguish.

Sukhu’s political advantage

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may benefit from the high command’s decision. The controversy may pass off, though losers may be unhappy, which may give rise to dissidence in future. The vanishing of senior aspirants may politically suit Sukhu as the new entrant might stand by him in future. Anurag is being projected in some circles as someone close to the chief minister, though the credit for the decision is clearly going to the national leadership rather than to any state-level lobbying.

Caste and regional calculations

Caste and regional considerations remain relevant in Himachal Pradesh politics. Anurag Sharma’s nomination therefore carries wider significance. He belongs to Kangra, the largest district of the state, which sends 15 MLAs to the Vidhan Sabha and is often seen as politically decisive.

Equally important is his Brahmin identity. In Himachal Pradesh, upper castes together constitute roughly 50–51 percent of the population, with Rajputs accounting for about 32–33% and Brahmins around 18–20%. Scheduled Castes constitute nearly 25% of the population, while Other Backward Classes account for roughly 13–14%.

By promoting a relatively young Brahmin leader from Kangra, the Congress leadership appears to be attempting to consolidate Brahmin support while simultaneously encouraging a new generation of leadership in the region.

Challenges ahead for Sukhu

For the Sukhu government, the coming years will test its ability to maintain political stability while strengthening the party organisation. The BJP leadership, still mindful of its defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, is expected to intensify its campaign. In that backdrop, the Congress high command’s decision to promote younger leaders signals a calculated attempt to refresh the party’s leadership before the next electoral battle.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)