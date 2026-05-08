Congress Should Respect Kerala’s Democratic Verdict

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

The spectacular victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala should have been followed by clarity, confidence and a swift transfer of power. Instead, four days after the votes were counted on May 4, the Congress appears trapped in its familiar culture of indecision and intrigue. The people voted decisively to end the rule of Pinarayi Vijayan, but the Congress leadership has still not decided who should succeed him.

Congress yet to decide Kerala leadership

The delay is not because there are no claimants. It is because there are too many power centres. Two AICC observers, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, flew to Thiruvananthapuram and held consultations with every newly elected Congress legislator. They even met coalition partners such as the Muslim League before submitting their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Yet nothing concrete has emerged except the spectacle of summoning Kerala leaders to Delhi.

It is puzzling why the decision has to be taken in Delhi rather than in Thiruvananthapuram. This certainly does not present the party in a healthy democratic light.

KC Venugopal’s emergence sparks controversy

The most controversial development is the sudden emergence of KC Venugopal as a chief ministerial aspirant. Before the election, former KPCC president K. Sudhakaran was discouraged from contesting on the ground that the party did not want MPs in the Assembly fray. He accepted the decision gracefully.

But after the victory, Venugopal, who himself was part of that decision-making process, has entered the race. Ordinarily, the high command should have dismissed such a claim outright. Venugopal’s support comes largely from candidates to whom he allegedly ensured tickets and campaign funding. But this was not personal generosity. As the Congress general secretary and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, he merely exercised institutional authority and access to party resources.

Potential political risks highlighted

Venugopal’s elevation would create political complications. He would have to resign from the Lok Sabha, reducing the Congress tally in Parliament. Kerala would also require an Assembly by-election because an MLA would need to vacate a seat for him.

The Congress cannot assume victory in either contest. A defeat would damage the party nationally as well as in Kerala.

VD Satheesan seen as natural claimant

If there is a natural claimant, it is V.D. Satheesan. As Leader of the Opposition, he led the campaign, predicted a 100-plus victory and carried the burden of public accountability. Had the UDF lost, the blame would have fallen squarely on him, not on Venugopal or Ramesh Chennithala.

The Congress has made this mistake before. In Karnataka, DK Shivakumar energised the party’s revival but was denied the top post. In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot transformed the party’s fortunes only to be overlooked.

Call to respect Kerala’s mandate

Repeatedly ignoring popular sentiment weakens internal democracy and erodes public trust. Kerala has given the Congress a mandate, and the party must respect it.