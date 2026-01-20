Claim Nothing, Seek Nothing, Plan Nothing: The Childlike Path To Inner Freedom | Representational Image

The world today wanders from unrest to unrest, and men and women alike, in the East and the West, await a new outpouring of the Spirit, a new illumination, a new revelation of the Heart. It will, Sadhu Vaswani said, flow not through the so-called great ones, but through the little ones, the children of God.

The childlike soul

One mark of the childlike soul is that he hath no care for the morrow. He is singularly free from all fear of the future. Who will feed me tomorrow? Who will supply my daily needs? Such thoughts do not beset his mind. For him, it is enough that the Mother is. She will provide. It is Her sole responsibility to take care of us and look after all our needs.

A lesson from Jesus

Speaking to us one day, Sadhu Vaswani referred to a touching incident in the life of Jesus. Pointing to a procession of ants, Jesus said to his disciples, “Ye of little faith! Look at the ants: who gives them their daily food?”

And one of the disciples said, “Master! They need so little!”

“Then look at the birds!” said Jesus. “They toil not, nor do they save for the morrow. Yet they get their daily food and are happy!”

And the disciple said, “Master! Birds have wings with which they fly and pluck fruits from trees!”

“And what about the wild beasts?” Jesus asked. “How fat they are! They have no wings. Yet they, too, get their daily food!”

Living without fear

The child of God does not take life “seriously”. He understands that all that happens is but a play of the Playmate, accepting all that comes to him cheerfully, meeting all situations merrily.

He does not prepare in advance. He does not make any plans. He but lives as a child of the Mother, and he knows that in the measure in which he becomes a willing tool in the hands of the Mother, the Great Plan will be revealed to him.

So he claims nothing; he seeks nothing; he plans nothing. He becomes a channel for the Divine Plan to flow through.

About the author

Dada J. P. Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and a non-sectarian spiritual leader.