Choose To Be Larger Than Your Pain

Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji reflects on how forgiveness can transform pain into compassion and inner strength | AI Generated Representational Image

There is a question worth sitting with today. Though it’s not an easy one, it is an honest one. When was the last time you truly forgave someone? Not just said the words, not just moved on out of exhaustion, but actually released the weight of what they did to you? Well, for most of us, the honest answer is uncomfortable. Because forgiveness, as noble as it sounds, is one of the hardest things a human being can actually do.

The Power Of Forgiveness

The power to forgive comes from compassion, which means we should compassionately and peacefully move forward from what is good towards what is better. Our forgiveness, at first, may puzzle others. People may even think of us as naive, but eventually, they will appreciate and esteem this supreme act of kindness. Remember, to forgive and forget is love in action. But we must first learn to forgive ourselves, as well as others; otherwise, the process of releasing this burden neither begins nor progresses.

Forgiving ourselves means letting go of the past. But it also means not making the same mistakes again and again and not inventing convenient ways to excuse ourselves. It means holding ourselves to the same standard we expect from those who have wronged us. Now, that is not weakness. That is rare, quiet courage.

Love In Action

Remember, a person who has hardened his own heart against others cannot feel even God's forgiveness and compassion. Hence, if we want to be forgiven, then we must be willing to forgive first, because the one who forgives first not only proves his justice but especially proves his love. That is why it is said that "A life well lived is your best revenge."

So, instead of focusing on your wounded feelings and thereby giving the person who caused you pain power over you, learn to look for the love, beauty, and kindness around you. This will make the world a better place to live in.

Freedom Through Compassion

Remember, forgiveness is not about condoning wrongs or forgetting the pain. It is about freeing ourselves from the shackles of bitterness. It allows us to reclaim our peace and joy, fostering a sense of inner strength and resilience. When we forgive, we not only heal ourselves but also contribute to a more compassionate world.

The most beautiful truth about forgiveness is that it costs us nothing, yet gives us everything. So, let us make forgiveness a daily practice, a gift we give not only to others but also to ourselves.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Mauritius. To date 9500+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)