China’s 56 Ethnic Groups: How Infrastructure, Economic Growth And Cultural Policies Strengthen Unity |

China is a unified nation comprising 56 ethnic groups, among whom the Han account for 91.11% of its population (2021 census), and the remaining 8.89% are collectively referred to as China’s ethnic minorities. Since ancient times, there have been extensive exchanges, mutual interaction and integration among China’s ethnic groups, jointly building Chinese civilization. Today, to pursue common dreams of Chinese nation’s rejuvenation and modernization, the 56-ethnic family unite closely like pomegranate seeds. The following illustrates how China strengthens such bonds.

Build physical connectivity

The Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, aka “roof of the world”, had once been considered so inaccessible that only the mighty eagles could fly over. For centuries, Xizang Autonomous Region had no formal roads connecting it to the rest of the country. Against all odds, over 100,000 soldiers and civilians from multiple ethnic backgrounds built the Sichuan-Xizang and Qinghai-Xizang highways in the early 1950s, spanning a total of over 4,300 km, at an average altitude of over 3,500 meters, and 4,000 meters respectively. In addition to the two main highways, an expansive network of roads built over the decades has connected more remote villages, accelerating their development and narrowing the urban-rural divide

In recent years, Xizang has seen more emerging airports, highways and railways. The first electrified railway in Xizang, the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, marked its fifth anniversary of operation in May 2026. By significantly shortening travel time, the railway created a “three-hour economic circle” connecting Lhasa, Nyingchi, and other regional cities. By 2025, the railway mileage in the eight ethnic minority provinces and autonomous regions across China has nearly doubled in comparison to 2012, while highway mileage in these areas has increased by 50%.

Build economic vitality

Due to harsh geographical conditions, 11 out of 14 concentrated cluster poverty regions in China overlap with the minority regions. In fighting poverty, the central government of China has adopted favorable policies, increased investment and mobilized resources in the minority regions. During China’s eight-year campaign to eliminate poverty, all 420 poverty-stricken counties in ethnic autonomous areas and all 28 ethnic groups with relatively small populations shook off poverty.

In the past decades, many mega projects have been constructed, such as the West-toEast Gas Pipeline (a major energy artery for China), the “East data, west computing” AI and intelligence network, the West-to-East power transmission project, and various policies have been implemented, inter alia, the environmental treatment in Sanjiangyuan region, the Free-trade-zone policies across the minority regions. Even the Taklamakan Desert has donned a “Green Scarf” thanks to China’s unrelenting efforts in reforestation.

The policies have also brought economic upsurge of relevant regions. The combined GDP of the five autonomous regions in China, namely Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Xizang, Ningxia, and Xinjiang, grew at an average annual rate of 5.6% from 2020 to 2024, outpacing the national average. Clean energy, tourism, and folk products have become new engines of their economic growth. Tourists visiting Xizang increased from 10.58 million in 2012 to 55.17 million in 2023, while tourism revenue grew from 12.6 billion yuan to 65.15 billion yuan. Over the past five years, Nyingchi city has maintained an average annual economic growth above 8%. Another example is the Jing people, one of the smallest minority groups and the only maritime ethnic group in China. With less than 30,000 people, the Jing people used to completely rely on traditional fishing to make a living. The government’s oceanoriented development efforts have helped them transform traditional fishery into upgraded marine ranching.

Build policy guarantees

In the past years, a plethora of policies has been implemented to guarantee comprehensive development in minority regions. The central government respects the minority groups’ distinctive cultures and customs, and works hard to preserve, study, and collate the cultural artifacts of all minority groups. Relevant policies support the training of minority cultural workers, and foster the internationalization of traditional arts. For instance, Uyghur cultural heritage is showcased widely through academic seminars, food festivals, and tourism exhibitions, in Central Asia, Europe, and North America.

Miao culture expands globally through international tourism, and the rising popularity of Miao embroidery and silver smithing as highfashion and artistic statements. The traditional costumes of Chinese Yi ethnic minority shine in Paris, London, etc.

Language is the carrier of culture. Chinese Constitution and laws stipulate that the state shall promote the standard Chinese language, while respecting and safeguarding the right to study and use ethnic minority languages. Such a multilingual policy enables the cultures of all ethnic groups to flourish within he Chinese nation.

More favorable educational policies are practiced in the minority regions. In 2012, Xizang pioneered the 15-year free education in China, ranging from preschool to high school stages, and all schools in the Autonomous Region are eligible for this policy. By covering meals, accommodation, and basic school supplies, such policies have eliminated concerns about the costs of schooling, ensuring that every child can start their educational journey on an equal footing.

The National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030), released at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance, further stresses the rights and interests of ethnic minority groups, including promoting shared prosperity and development. Looking forward, the cohesion and common prosperity of all 56 ethnic groups will be boosted when China enters the final decade of its drive to basically achieve modernization by 2035.

(Qin Jie is Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai)