China shows blatant disdain for rights to life and liberty

China had flouted international law by lying that COVID-19 could not spread through humans. Now, it has blackmailed India by using Nepal as a catspaw to claim Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Susta near Gorakhpur in UP.

China arrested 5100 of its citizens including Dr. Li Wengliang, 34 years, and seven other doctors for sending messages on December 30, warning of the deadly virus. Dr. Wengliang was forced to return to the Wuhan Central Hospital, where he died on February 7, 2020.

It is no secret that the Communist Party of China runs a laboratory in Wuhan which was earlier believed to be a collaborative venture with France since the 2002 SARS epidemic. This laboratory at Wuhan in China allegedly conducts research into viral diseases which result in deadly outbreaks of anthrax, botilinum, smallpox. At present the USA, France, Germany, Russia, Japan, Canada, Israel, Iran, North Korea are believed to have such laboratories.

So, the question being asked by US President Donald Trump is whether COVID-19 was caused by the virus getting out-of-control in Wuhan, or whether China deliberately exported the virus to allegedly destroy world economies and emerge as a unipolar superpower in a post-COVID-19 world. Chinese companies have begun buying shares of near-bankrupt European companies.

Whatever the facts may be, the Chinese will never allow the truth to come out as they never allowed the world to know how many citizens they killed in Tiananmen in 1989, or if they poisoned the Panchen Lama the same year or if they abducted his successor in 1995. For the atheistic Communists have as blatant a disregard for truth as they have for the right to life, health, religion, free speech, a free press or the right of Tibet for self-determination.

Now, 125 nations, led by India, have demanded that China share information it has concealed about the origin of COVID-19 and its spread. The US has accused the World Health Organisation of acting as a propaganda tool of China in trying to camouflage the latter's acts of deception. There is no doubt that China has blatantly flouted International Law and the various covenants.

The US has cut its contribution of 893 million dollars to WHO because it is "China-centric" while China contributes only 86 million dollars.

So, the resolution demanding China open its borders for a probe was opposed by the latter on the ludicrous ground that it was “premature”. We may have a situation where the sacrosanct right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights has been blatantly flouted by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

And if that was not enough, the People's Republic of China Army has again made incursions into Ladakh even while India is engaged in fighting this pandemic. There have been confrontations between the armies of China and India in Ladakh as recently as Monday. Those living in the border areas dwell in great trepidation because India does not want to declare an outright war on China.

For 71 years, both the US and India — the world's largest democracies — have ignored the Dalai Lama's anguished cry to resist China's annihilation of Tibet. The world has woken up too late to realise they have legitimised an evil empire where freedom of religion, freedom of speech or of the press are on an equal footing as the right to life. This is why the Communist Party of China foisted their puppet Panchen Lama on what was once Tibet when their Great Helmsman Mao Tse-tung proclaimed “There is no Jade King in Heaven. There is no Dragon King on Earth. I am the Jade King in Heaven. I am the Dragon King on Earth”.

The late Mao Tse-tung allegedly spread venereal disease among the young women whom he invited to state banquets at his home, if his personal physician, Dr. Li Zhizui is to be believed. For the Great Helmsman had as little regard for the lives and health of those foolish young women to whom he allegedly transmitted venereal disease, as the giant totalitarian single party atheistic state which he founded, had for the lives of billions in the world to whom they transmitted the COVID-19 virus.

And when China cannot bully militarily stronger nations like the USA, it can develop a biological weapon like COVID-19 to bring the world to its knees which is why it could have been developed as a biological weapon of mass destruction at Wuhan in China to annihilate other nations both economically and militarily. This is in line with the pernicious tactics of the late Mao Tse-tung, who infamously declared in his little red book that “The enemy advances, we retreat. The enemy camps, we harass. The enemy tires, we attack. The enemy retreats, we pursue.” True, all the capitalist nations are retreating as China advances militarily and economically on the world stage.

The writer holds a Ph.D in Media Law

and is a journalist-cum-lawyer of the

Bombay High Court.