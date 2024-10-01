Challenges In Implementing Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Ideals Amidst Modern Governance

Deendayal Upadhyaya | Twitter/@TheAshokSinghal

On recent 108th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, an exponent of "Integral Humanism",his vision for India’s development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to still go a long way to give practical shape to the ideals and philosophy which reflected a framework focused on a holistic approach to human well-being, emphasizing decentralization, indigenous culture, self-reliance, and ethical governance. While the BJP has embraced these principles rhetorically, implementing them sincerely will be a huge challenge in future.

It was on historic day of abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019 when ideologue, of RSS and BJP, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's long cherished dream "Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan" (One Constitution, One Flag, One Prime Minister), was fulfilled by Narendra Modi, prime minister thereby granting a special status to Jammu and Kashmir which aligned with Upadhyaya's vision of a unified nation. Upadhyaya was a notable Indian philosopher, politician and thinker, best known for his philosophy of Integral Humanism. His vision for India was encapsulated in the slogan emphasizing the importance of national unity and integration.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the most significant ideological figures for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), laid the foundation for what is known today as "Integral Humanism," a philosophy that sought to synthesize ancient Indian values with modern needs. His relevance in the current political landscape lies in the BJP's claim to be the ideological heir of Upadhyaya's vision. The party frequently invokes his name, portraying him as the intellectual and moral compass guiding its policies and decisions. However, there is considerable debate over whether the BJP, in its current form, genuinely follows Upadhyaya's ideals or merely uses his image to appeal to its base.

BJP’s Challenges in Adopting Deendayal Upadhyay's Philosophy

1st: Economic Ideals vs. Modern Economic Policies

Upadhyaya's emphasis on self-reliance and decentralization contradicts the current globalized and capital-driven economic model that India has adopted since the liberalization reforms of the 1990s. The BJP, particularly during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has focused on economic growth through increased foreign direct investment (FDI), free-market reforms, and privatization. Experts say that such an approach often clashes with Upadhyaya's vision of a self-reliant economy that fosters rural and local industries, creates jobs at the grassroots, and avoids overdependence on foreign capital.

2nd: Village-Centric Development Integral

Humanism strongly emphasizes village-centric development, advocating for a model that empowers rural communities and promotes local economies. Despite the BJP’s schemes aimed at rural India, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and PM-KISAN, critics argue that the focus on urbanization, smart cities, and large-scale infrastructure projects undercuts Upadhyaya’s ideals. The mismatch between large infrastructure-driven urbanization and decentralized rural development has sparked criticisms of ignoring India's rural heartland in the pursuit of economic progress.

3rd: Balancing Indigenous Culture and Globalization

Upadhyaya believed in protecting and promoting India’s indigenous culture while fostering modern advancements. This balance has been a difficult line for the BJP to walk. On one hand, the party emphasizes traditional values, cultural pride, and nationalism through various initiatives, such as promoting Ayurveda and yoga globally. On the other hand, India’s integration into the global economy, modern lifestyle trends, and technological dependence may undermine the deeper cultural roots that Upadhyaya wanted to preserve. The BJP has often been critiqued for promoting an exclusionary cultural nationalism rather than Upadhyaya’s inclusive and harmonious vision.

4th Ethical Governance and Corruption

Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of ethical governance emphasized honesty, integrity, and service to the people. While BJP leaders, including Modi, have positioned themselves as champions of clean governance, the party has faced accusations of corruption, importing the most corrupt leaders from other parties mainly Congress and crony capitalism, which directly contradicts Upadhyaya’s principles. The issue of favouritism towards large corporations, seen in land acquisition policies and the privatization of public sectors, has often overshadowed the party’s claims of adhering to these ethical standards.

Final: Inclusive Society vs. Polarization

One of the central tenets of Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism is the creation of an inclusive society, where the needs of all communities are addressed. However, BJP's politics, at times, have been criticized for fostering social divisions, particularly along religious lines. Incidents of communal violence, the rise of identity-based politics, and the exclusionary rhetoric against minorities contradict the inclusive vision Upadhyaya espoused. Achieving an inclusive society has been one of the more complex challenges for the party as it attempts to reconcile the spirit of “Hindutva” with Upadhyaya’s philosophy of social harmony.

Successes In Adopting Upadhay’s Ideals

Antyodaya: Uplifting the Last Person One of Upadhyaya’s key ideas, Antyodaya, focuses on the upliftment of the most marginalized sections of society. The BJP has taken substantial steps to address this through various welfare schemes like PM Ujjwala Yojana (providing LPG to rural households), PM Awas Yojana (affordable housing for all), and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (improving sanitation). These initiatives align with Upadhyaya’s vision of focusing on the welfare of the last person in society. By addressing the needs of marginalized sections, the party has made progress towards achieving Antyodaya.

Nationalism and Cultural Pride

Deendayal Upadhyaya advocated for cultural nationalism, promoting India’s rich heritage while fostering a sense of national pride. The BJP’s campaigns promoting Indian culture, particularly the international celebration of Yoga Day, the promotion of Indian languages, and the reassertion of India’s historical achievements, are examples of the party’s attempt to revive a sense of cultural pride. These initiatives align closely with Upadhyaya’s vision, reinforcing Indian traditions and fostering national unity, albeit with certain controversial elements of exclusion.

Political Decentralization

The BJP’s emphasis on cooperative federalism echoes Upadhyaya’s belief in decentralizing power and governance. Through initiatives like GST and NITI Aayog, the party has tried to move towards a more decentralized structure of governance, wherein states play an essential role in development planning and implementation. Additionally, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and the use of Jan Dhan bank accounts have contributed to empowering citizens at the local level by ensuring the direct transfer of subsidies and welfare benefits to the poor, reducing middlemen and corruption.

Self-Reliance through Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) initiative launched in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic ties directly into Deendayal Upadhyaya’s call for self-reliance. The BJP’s promotion of local manufacturing, domestic industries, and efforts to reduce dependence on foreign goods is an implementation of Upadhyaya’s ideas, even if in a contemporary context. The focus on “Make in India” has strengthened domestic industries and created jobs, although the full impact remains debated.

Failures In Achieving The Goal

Continued Urban-Rural Divide Despite efforts through schemes like PM-KISAN and MGNREGA, the BJP has struggled to fully close the urban-rural divide, a critical part of Upadhyaya’s philosophy. The emphasis on large infrastructure projects and economic growth in urban centres has overshadowed the need for holistic rural development, resulting in persistent disparities in income, employment, and access to services.

Ethical Governance Shortcomings

While the BJP has made strides in reducing corruption at the grassroots level, accusations of crony capitalism and favouritism towards large corporate houses have marred its reputation for ethical governance. The dilution of anti-corruption bodies like the Lokpal and issues surrounding the Rafale deal have called into question the party’s commitment to the transparent and ethical governance that Deendayal Upadhyaya envisioned.

Challenges in Social Harmony

Deendayal Upadhyaya emphasized the importance of social harmony and an inclusive society. However, the rise of communal tensions and polarization under the BJP’s rule has been viewed as a failure to live up to Upadhyaya’s philosophy. The increasing incidents of religious intolerance and caste-based divisions contradict his vision of an inclusive and harmonious society.

As a ruling party, the BJP’s attempts to adopt and implement Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals have had mixed results till now. While significant strides have been made in promoting nationalism, self-reliance, and Antyodaya, challenges persist in economic decentralization, ethical governance, and maintaining social harmony. The complexities of modern governance, global economic integration, and the party’s political strategies often pull it away from Upadhyaya’s purist vision, revealing the inherent difficulty of translating philosophical ideals into policy realities in a fast-evolving world.

(Writer is political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)