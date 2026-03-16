‘Cast Your Cares Upon The Lord’: Finding Peace Through Faith And Surrender

A reflection on spiritual surrender encourages believers to place their worries at the feet of the Divine and rediscover inner peace | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

I wish to say this to you, that, “Why have you clung to your burdens all these years? Drop them! Cast all your cares upon the Lord! Throw all your burdens at His Lotus Feet. And feel for once the joy of living!”

Bond with Him, communicate with Him. Make Him the source of your life-energy. Build a strong and intimate rapport with Him. Make Him your Guide – call out to Him constantly, “O Saviour, protect me, O Giver of Life! Guard my every step! O My loving Father, abide with me!” You will never ever be alone, as long as He is with you, in your heart.

Return to the spirit of a child

Our problems and difficulties begin the moment we cease to be ‘children’ in spirit — children of God. When I think I have grown up and I am able to look after myself, I am faced with trials and tribulations which overwhelm me again and again, and which rob me of the joy of living.

There was a woman who never felt upset over anything. She was never tensed, always serene and tranquil as the waters of a lake on a windless day, always at peace with God, with those around her and with herself.

Someone asked her how she could be serene in all conditions and circumstances of life. She answered, “I think it is because I become a little child every night.”

“What is meant by that?” she was asked.

A nightly surrender to the divine

She answered, “Every night, I go to my silence corner. I look at my Beloved, Lord Krishna. I place all my worries and anxieties and problems of the day, one by one, at His Lotus Feet. If I am feeling guilty about something I have done — I might have inadvertently hurt or caused grief to someone — I ask for His forgiveness and then accept it. If I am worried about anything, I hand over the problems to Him and let go of it. If I feel lonely or unwanted, I tell Him so and He enfolds me in His loving arms. Always, after letting go, a deep peace settles over me and tensions disappear.”

Repose faith in Him and watch miracles happen in your daily life!

(Dada J. P. Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)