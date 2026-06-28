By Invitation: Transforming Research Into Public Impact

Transforming Research Into Public Impact |

As India addresses increasingly complex socio-economic and governance opportunities & challenges, the need for organisations that can convert research into practical policy solutions has become vital. The Vivek PARC Foundation (VPF) was established with the objective to bridge gaps between research, advocacy, policy & implementation through evidence-based analysis, stakeholder engagement and institutional collaborations.

VPF works across public policy, governance, economic development, infrastructure, sustainability, international relations and political economy. By combining rigorous research with field-level engagement, VPF supports governments, public institutions, industry and civil society in designing policies that are practical, inclusive & capable of creating measurable public value.

One of the VPF’s defining strengths is its ability to translate research into policy. A notable example is its contribution to the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Policy-2022. The policy sought to strengthen grassroot sports by improving governance systems, developing structured talent pathways, encouraging women's participation and expanding access to sports in rural, border & high-altitude districts. Guided by the principles of Scout, Engage, Facilitate & Recognise, the framework aligned with UN-SDGs relating to health, education, gender equality and reduced inequalities, demonstrating how evidence-based policymaking can promote both social development and nation-building.

Beyond policy formulation, VPF actively strengthens institutional capacity. Under the Safai Mitra Training and Capacity Building Programme, 181 sanitation workers engaged in daily solid waste management operations, received structured training on occupational safety, waste handling procedures and safe work practices. Initial assessments had identified unsafe working conditions, limited awareness of occupational hazards and inadequate access to safety protocols. Through targeted capacity-building interventions, the programme improved workplace safety, enhanced operational efficiency and contributed to healthier working conditions, directly supporting UN-SDGs on health, decent work and lifelong learning.

VPF also believes that independent research should inform public awareness and institutional action. Its analytical study, "A Wake-Up Call Through Data: Awareness Levels of the POCSO Act, 2012," examined the understanding of child protection laws among children, parents, teachers, frontline workers and community stakeholders. The study revealed critical gaps in awareness, legal literacy and reporting mechanisms that often prevent timely intervention in cases of child abuse. By providing data-driven insights, the report offers policymakers, educational institutions and civil society organisations a stronger evidence base for designing awareness campaigns, strengthening child protection systems and improving institutional responses.

Through policy research, institutional strengthening, strategic communication, conferences, publications and stakeholder consultations, VPF continues to serve as a platform where ideas evolve into action. Its work reflects a simple yet important belief: effective public policy must be informed by credible evidence, grounded in field realities and designed to improve the lives of citizens. By connecting research with implementation, the Vivek PARC Foundation (VPF) is contributing to stronger institutions, better governance and more inclusive development across India.

(The author is a public policy researcher and international relations professional at the Vivek PARC Foundation (VPF)