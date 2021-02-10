Banking and finance sector in budget 2021: Are we putting the cart before the horse?

The finance minister has been lauded for her decision to create a bad bank and thus clean up the books of public sector banks (PSBs). Many bankers have heaved a sigh of relief.

But, maybe, she should pay heed to the little anecdote about the Namami Gange project in North India, which is meant to clean up the Ganges.

When the pandemic struck India, it was amazing to watch the Ganges suddenly become quite clean by May 2020. It was a wonderful sight -- blue and sparkling. A breathtaking sight indeed. Ironically, this happened without any of the cleaning activities being carried out (the lockdown affected the cleaner staff as well).

And then the penny dropped. The reason was soon obvious to everyone. It was something that most experts had been saying all these years. The pandemic and the lockdown forced the polluting units to shut down. That prevented effluent discharge. And that, in turn, left the Ganges cleaner, even without the efforts of the staff employed by the Namami Gange project.

In the meantime, the government had already spent over Rs 8,000 crore.

Experts had always reminded the government about the foolishness of trying to clean the Ganges, without first shutting down polluting sources. Thus, what the government did not do, the pandemic succeeded in doing. It forced a shutdown of polluting (and other) units.

Voila! The Ganges was clean again.

A similar situation is happening in India banking. The government wants to create a bad bank and clean up the mess in India banking. But has it stopped the polluting parties to stop polluting, thieving, and swindling the banks? In another five years, the NPAs will begin to climb again, and someone in the finance ministry will close down or merge a few more banks, and even ask for the creation of one more bad bank.

To understand this, one must also accept that most of the bad loans belong to the corporate sector, not to farmers (see chart). And behind many of these industrialists who went belly-up were political heavyweights, as some of the investigations into Satyam, IL&FS and several others have begun to show (many of the findings may never be made public). In most cases, companies went sick, but the promoters ended up more opulent than before.