BrandSutra: When marketers ride a wave

Who doesn’t like riding a wave! Well, marketers certainly do when they leverage an event or news story to create communication around it. ‘Topical advertising’ or ‘moment marketing’ latches on to any conversation that’s already happening or a story that’s unfolding amongst your target audience to convey your brand’s message. With this, the objective of any communication to stimulate conversations and meaningfully engage the customer gets achieved. ‘Topical advertising’ fits in very well by ‘riding’ the moment and not seeking to make a new beginning.

Topical communication can at best be a ‘booster’ to your brand’s core message. By its very definition, the messaging lasts as long as the topic is relevant. A sharp brand manager with smart topical communication would have cut the clutter to make a mark by then. The customer is constantly bombarded with promotional messages across multiple platforms and has a very small attention span. So, with topical messaging, the brand leverages a ‘trending moment’ that the customer is seeking to engage with, unlike the ‘regular’ and ‘pushy’ promotional message which she may detest.

Here are some pointers towards moment marketing and how to get it right: