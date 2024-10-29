Brand Banter: Keeping The Spark In Brand Romance Alive

The scent of nostalgia at Ballard Estate | File Photo

Like a long-term relationship, a brand’s connection with its customers can lose its spark over time. The thrill of the early days fades as customers become used to the brand. What started as exciting interactions becomes routine. Just like in a marriage where couples might start taking each other for granted, brands and their consumers can fall into a pattern. The initial magic fades, and both sides can start feeling complacent. This is when loyalty is tested. So, how do brands keep the spark alive?

Recently, I ventured into the old districts of Fort and Ballard Estate in Mumbai. I realised I had lost touch with the city I loved for two decades. My work-from-home routine had confined me to only a few specific areas. I had been swept up in the new developments, like the Sea Link and metro projects. In doing so, I forgot the charm of the city's heart, which once captivated me. My relationship with the city had become distant, just like what can happen between a brand and its customers.

This got me thinking: consumers, too, can get swept up in the shiny new products and bold marketing campaigns. But, amid all the excitement, they sometimes lose sight of what made them fall in love with the brand in the first place. Over time, the relationship becomes vulnerable, and loyalty weakens.

The Need for Rejuvenation

Much like in a relationship, brands and their customers can become complacent. The excitement fades, and both parties start going through the motions. Brands must reignite the romance by bringing back some old magic while offering something new.

Brand rejuvenation isn’t just about flashy ads or influencer campaigns. It’s about keeping the connection alive. Brands need to remind consumers of why they fell in love with them in the first place. This means reconnecting with the core essence of the brand while adapting to modern trends. The communication style can change, but the content and intent must stay faithful.

It’s Not Just Nostalgia

As markets evolve, so do consumers. It’s not about bringing back the old times; it's about refreshing the ties that were built on the brand’s foundation. Take Coca-Cola, for example. It has evolved with new flavours, health-conscious options, and trendy campaigns. Yet, it never loses sight of its core promise: a simple, refreshing drink that brings people together. Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke” campaign, where bottles featured people's names, used technology with a modern twist. But the message of connection has always been the same. Coca-Cola frequently reminds us of its heritage through its red logo, vintage ads, or even holiday campaigns with the iconic Santa.

Levi’s, another iconic brand, has constantly reinvented itself with new styles and eco-friendly practices. Yet, it has stayed true to its rugged and rebellious spirit. Every new collection is a nod to its history, making Levi’s a brand that honours its roots while adapting to modern times.

Rekindling Consumer Romance

Reviving the old bond doesn’t mean standing still in time. Just like in a marriage, where couples renew their vows or revisit memories to reignite affection, brands must remind customers of their “vows”.

When a customer first engages with a brand, there’s an unspoken promise of quality, value, or an emotional connection. Over time, this contract is forgotten as trends change. However, for a brand to nurture a long-term relationship, it must remind customers why they fell in love in the first place.

Apple is a great example. Known for its innovation and design, Apple has consistently delivered new products and updates. However, the core of Apple remains its simplicity and creative design. Every new iPhone or MacBook still reflects the same principles that made customers love the brand.

Brands can also use storytelling to remind customers of their roots. Cadbury, in India, often taps into nostalgia, reminding us of the “good old days” with simple pleasures and shared moments. Their campaigns evoke warm, fuzzy feelings, which help the brand maintain its connection with consumers, young and old alike.

Brands Evolve Like Cities

Just as cities evolve, so do brands. Mumbai, for example, has modernised with new infrastructure like the Sea Link, metro, and coastal roads. But the charm of its old parts, narrow streets, and colonial architecture still holds value. Similarly, brands must balance progress with staying true to their roots.

Brands must revisit their promises and tell stories reminding customers of their relevance. This way, they can maintain the connection, keep their promises fresh, and reignite the romance with their audience.

In the end, like in a long-term relationship, the combination of past charm and future promise strengthens the bond between a brand and its customers.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor