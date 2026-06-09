By Invitation: BKC & The Return Of An Old Mumbai Problem

BKC | File photo

When planners first conceived Bandra-Kurla Complex in the 1970s, the vision was clear. Nariman Point had become a victim of its own success, its roads, designed for an earlier era, could no longer cope with the traffic its centrality attracted. BKC, built on reclaimed marshland along the Mithi River, was intended as the antidote: a modern financial district with room to grow and infrastructure built for the future rather than inherited from the past.

Four decades later, that promise faces a different test. As nearly two lakh professionals in BKC are being urged to leave their cars behind every Friday in favour of metro, trains and BEST buses, the question is whether Mumbai has simply transplanted the old congestion problem to a newer, larger postcode.

The MMRDA-led initiative, supported by BEST, MMRCL, the traffic police, auto unions and WRI India, is well-intentioned. Friday was a sensible choice given corporate flexibility. MMRDA has directed its own 2,000 staff to participate, and 90 companies have offered in-principle backing. A survey suggesting that 82% of commuters would switch to public transport if it were more reliable and integrated shows genuine latent demand. On paper, this is a pioneering attempt to ease gridlock in one of India’s busiest business districts.

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Yet the execution risks undermining the behavioural shift it seeks. Last-mile connectivity has not been strengthened in tandem with the ask, and the timing could not be worse. Commuters are being told to change; the system is not being compelled to change at the same pace. Worse, the push arrives in June, just as Mumbai enters its most punishing stretch of heat, humidity and monsoon. Long walks, irregular feeder services, flooded footpaths and oppressive conditions are not minor inconveniences they are often decisive factors in how people choose to travel.

Metro Line 3 is undoubtedly transformative. But for many office workers the journey does not end at the station. The BKC Metro station sits in F Block, while a significant share of the district’s major towers, The Capital, One BKC, Godrej BKC, ICICI Bank and others in G Block, lie 1.5 to 2 kilometres away. On a planning map these distances look manageable. On the ground, especially during the monsoon, they translate into long, inadequately shaded and inconsistently pedestrian-friendly walks that many will simply refuse to make.

Cities that have successfully reduced car dependence rarely rely on appeals alone. Singapore pairs MRT stations with covered walkways, feeder buses and predictable last-mile connections. London combines congestion measures with sustained transit investment. European business districts increasingly pair restrictions on private vehicles with enhanced pedestrian infrastructure and frequent public transport. The consistent lesson is that people leave their cars behind when the alternative becomes genuinely more convenient, comfortable and reliable than driving.

BKC already possesses many of the necessary ingredients. Metro connectivity is improving. Bus services can be expanded. Corporate participation is being encouraged. What is missing is the parallel infrastructure push that would turn a symbolic Friday experiment into a sustained shift. Dedicated last-mile shuttles from the Metro station to G Block clusters, subsidised transit passes through corporate partnerships, accelerated covered pedestrian corridors, and improved feeder services could collectively change how the district functions.

These measures must arrive alongside the behavioural ask, not after it. The proposed three-to-four-month review period offers a clear window. Success should not be measured by how many people participate in a single symbolic day. It should be measured by whether commuters find public transport sufficiently reliable, comfortable and convenient to continue using it on Monday and every day after.

Ultimately, the question facing BKC is larger than one initiative. It is whether Mumbai’s premier business district can finally become what it was originally intended to be: not merely a bigger version of Nariman Point, but a demonstration of how growth, mobility and urban planning can evolve together. The real test of Car-Free Fridays is not whether people leave their cars behind for a day. It is whether the city gives them a compelling reason to do so every day thereafter.

Ankieta Kothari is the founder of The Bombay Blueprint, a public platform chronicling Mumbai’s architecture, heritage, and evolving urban landscape.