BJP's 2027 Test: Hold Five States, Upstage Opposition In Two More | Representative Image

The 2026 election cycle has concluded with results that have dramatically reshaped India's political map. The BJP retained power in Assam with its regional ally, held Puducherry with coalition partners, and delivered a historic breakthrough by forming the government in West Bengal. The sore point for the BJP was its inability to make significant inroads in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As the political dust settles, the BJP now faces its biggest challenge: the 2027 Assembly elections in seven states. The ruling party is already in power in five of these—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Gujarat—while eyeing to unseat the opposition in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The question that dominates political discourse is straightforward: Can the BJP retain all five states where it currently holds power, and can it successfully upstage the opposition in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh?

Barring Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which will go to polls in November and December 2027, elections in the remaining five states will be held in February-March next year.

For the BJP, this represents both an opportunity and a test. The party's performance in 2026 has demonstrated its ability to break through traditional strongholds, particularly in West Bengal, where it ousted the seemingly unbeatable Trinamool Congress headed by Mamata Banerjee.

Uttar Pradesh, the crown jewel of Indian politics with 403 assembly seats, presents the most critical test. The BJP won 255 seats in 2022, 57 fewer than its 312 in 2017. The fallout of this weaker performance was evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as the BJP's overall tally declined drastically from 303 seats in 2019 to 240 in 2024. The BJP, which had won 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, could win only 33 in 2024. Known for working towards long-term plans, the BJP is now targeting 61 constituencies where it failed to win in the last three assembly elections. The party has already launched an early campaign push with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the forefront.

Uttarakhand presents a more complex challenge. While Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has maintained stable governance, internal factionalism within the BJP has created organisational tensions. The state's 70 seats mean that even small vote-share fluctuations can have significant consequences. For example, a swing of just 1.2 per cent in votes meant the BJP ended up winning only 47 seats in 2022, 10 seats fewer than its tally of 57 in 2017.

Goa, with just 40 seats, operates on different political dynamics. The BJP had won 20 seats in 2022, seven seats more than its original tally of 13 in 2017. The BJP tally currently stands at 28, following the successful Operation Lotus under which eight Congress MLAs defected to the BJP within months of the 2022 elections. The Congress is currently in shambles, enough to give the BJP hopes of retaining power in the state.

Manipur remains the most fragile of the BJP's strongholds. The state's 60 seats are bound to be contested amid ongoing tribal tensions. The party won 32 seats in 2022 but may face serious challenges due to unabated unrest and violence in the state.

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, presents the safest defence. The party won 156 seats in 2022 out of 182, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's governance record provides strong momentum. However, even in Gujarat, the party must remain vigilant against Congress's organisational rebuilding efforts.

Himachal Pradesh offers better prospects for the BJP. The state's 68 seats are contestable, and recent civic body elections have favoured the BJP, which won three of four municipal corporations. The Congress government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has faced criticism over governance, and the party's organisational weakness in the state provides an opening. The BJP won 25 seats in 2022 and could realistically target a return to power, aided by the state's track record of changing governments every five years.

That brings the focus on Punjab, which presents the toughest challenge to the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 seats in 2022, while the BJP could win just one seat. Recent civic body polls in Punjab have favoured AAP. This makes Punjab the most critical state for the BJP, which has tried to overcome its organisational weaknesses in the state by inducting a large number of disgruntled leaders from the Congress party into its fold over the past four years, followed by seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, mostly from Punjab, defecting to the BJP recently.

The moot point at this stage is, can the BJP do a West Bengal in Punjab in 2027? In West Bengal, the BJP had created a solid foundation in 2021 when it became the second-largest party in the Assembly. In Punjab, it lived for long under the shadow of the Akali Dal as its junior ally. In a way, it has to start from scratch there. Winning Punjab could remain highly unlikely, but not impossible.

The 2027 state elections carry implications that extend far beyond state boundaries, as they will have a direct bearing on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The ultimate question is whether the BJP can win enough states to set the stage for 2029. The answer to that question will define Modi's political legacy and shape India's politics for the next decade.

Ajay Jha is a senior journalist, author and political commentator.