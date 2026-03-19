BJP Faces Steeper Challenge In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls Amid SIR Row And Organisational Hurdles

West Bengal political battle intensifies as BJP struggles with voter roll row, internal rifts, and Mamata Banerjee’s strong regional appeal | File Photo

As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces one of its most formidable challenges in the state. Having dramatically expanded its footprint since 2019—rising from a marginal presence to securing a significant vote share in Lok Sabha polls and challenging the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021—the party now sees Bengal as a critical prize.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly framed it as the next major battlefield, with central leaders deploying resources early, including region-wise war rooms and yatras aimed at highlighting governance failures under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Yet, despite these high stakes, the BJP's path to victory appears narrower than ever.

Recent developments, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, have not bolstered the party's position but instead handed Mamata a powerful narrative of defending Bengali identity and voter rights against perceived central interference.

SIR fallout reshapes political narrative

The SIR process, initiated by the Election Commission to clean up voter lists through intensive verification, has removed nearly 64 lakh names—around 8–9% of the electorate—due to logical discrepancies, deaths, and other issues.

While the BJP initially viewed this as an opportunity to expose alleged illegal infiltration and strengthen its claims about Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants inflating the TMC's vote bank, the exercise has backfired spectacularly.

Mamata Banerjee has positioned herself as the saviour of ordinary Bengalis, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of a conspiracy to disenfranchise genuine voters, including women, minorities, the poor, and Bengali-speaking citizens.

She has led protests and sit-ins and even approached the Supreme Court, framing the deletions as arbitrary harassment affecting families across the state.

This has generated widespread anxiety and sympathy, reinforcing her image as a protector against "outsiders" from Delhi. Far from weakening the TMC, the SIR has consolidated support for Mamata, turning a technical cleanup into an emotive battle over Bengal's sovereignty and identity.

Erosion of support among key communities

Compounding this setback is the erosion of the BJP's support among key Scheduled Caste communities, particularly the Matuas and Rajbanshis. These groups, many of whom are descendants of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, backed the BJP enthusiastically from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections onwards, drawn by promises under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to grant them citizenship and security from persecution. The BJP leveraged this sentiment effectively in border districts like North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

However, prolonged delays in the CAA implementation—despite its notification years ago—have left many applications pending, with communities feeling betrayed. When the SIR struck, numerous Matua and Rajbanshi voters found their names missing or challenged due to documentation issues, preventing them from proving citizenship or residency.

This has alienated a once-loyal base, as these families faced exclusion precisely when they expected relief from the BJP. Mamata Banerjee has capitalised on this discontent, campaigning in Matua-dominated areas and portraying herself as their true guardian, further diminishing the BJP's gains.

Internal divisions weaken organisational strength

Organisationally, the BJP remains hampered by persistent infighting and factionalism within its Bengal unit. Rival camps led by figures such as Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, and state president Samik Bhattacharya have required repeated interventions from central leaders like Amit Shah to enforce unity.

Efforts to adopt a "collegium model"—projecting the party rather than a single face—have not fully resolved underlying turf battles, which undermine grassroots coordination and voter outreach.

This internal discord contrasts sharply with TMC's more cohesive structure under Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who have focused on district-level surveys, candidate selection, and countering the BJP narratives through welfare schemes and local mobilisation.

Lack of a strong local face

Perhaps the most structural limitation is the BJP's lack of a credible local face to lead the Bengal battle. The party's campaign continues to rely heavily on Narendra Modi and other Delhi-based leaders, whose Hindi-centric rhetoric and national messaging encounter significant language and cultural barriers in Bengal.

While Modi draws crowds, his appeals often fail to translate into sustained local loyalty, as voters perceive the BJP as an "outsider" force imposing itself on Bengal's distinct identity.

State leaders, despite their efforts, have not emerged as unifying figures capable of rivalling Mamata's deep-rooted connect with women, rural voters, and minorities. This dependency on central charisma limits the BJP's ability to build a homegrown alternative.

Narrative on infiltration loses traction

The BJP has long built a strong anti-Mamata narrative around infiltration, law and order failures, corruption, and alleged appeasement. It accused the TMC of shielding illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to secure minority votes, positioning itself as the defender of Hindu interests and national security.

However, the SIR has undermined this storyline. With millions of genuine voters—many of them Bengalis—facing deletions over technical glitches like surname errors or spelling discrepancies, the BJP struggles to convincingly argue that missing names equate to illegal immigrants.

State BJP leaders have found it difficult to explain how such widespread exclusions target only "Rohingyas" without alienating affected Hindus. This logical disconnect has diluted the infiltration narrative, allowing Mamata to counter it effectively as a ploy to suppress Bengali votes.

Failure to present a compelling alternative

Finally, the BJP has failed to offer Bengal's citizens a compelling alternative beyond polarisation. Aggressive attempts to consolidate Hindu votes through temple politics, festivals, and identity issues have often backfired, consolidating minority support behind Mamata while failing to fully sway the Hindu majority.

Women remain among the TMC's most loyal voters, drawn to schemes like Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, and direct benefits that address everyday concerns. Polarisation has not disrupted this loyalty, as Bengal's electorate historically rejects overt communal divides in favour of welfare and local governance.

Without addressing unemployment, industrial decline, or governance lapses with credible local solutions, the BJP's strategy appears limited to criticism rather than vision.

A high-stakes but narrowing contest

In essence, while the 2026 contest carries immense stakes for the BJP—potentially marking its breakthrough in eastern India—the opportunities have narrowed considerably. The SIR has reframed Mamata as Bengal's defender, alienated key communities, exposed organisational weaknesses, highlighted cultural disconnects, blunted core narratives, and underscored the absence of a positive alternative.

Unless the party rapidly adapts with stronger local leadership, unified organisation, and issue-based outreach, the high-stakes battle risks becoming a missed opportunity in a state where the TMC's entrenched appeal remains formidable.

Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.