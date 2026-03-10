Bhagavad Gita’s Lesson On Action: Overcoming Confusion, Ego And Inaction In Life

Teachings from the Bhagavad Gita highlight how Krishna guided Arjuna out of despair, emphasising action without attachment to results | Representational Image

Srimad Bhagavadgita’s first chapter of Arjuna Vishada Yoga is a replica of our lives. Often, we become sick in mind, get into depression, lose sight of what is right and wrong, get confused about what needs to be done next, and get into a tamasic “Bandhana stiti”, the deep state of inaction. The root cause of this state is the sense of false ownership or high levels of ego.

Understanding karta, karma and kriya

In the trinity of karta, karma and kriya, we often assume the role of karta, and hence develop a deep sense of entitlement. In reality, the kriya (action) happens for the sake of karma (subject), and it flows through us, making us feel that we are the karta (actor/doer). The action happens for the sake of the object through the subject, and there is no greatness meant either for the subject or the object.

Krishna as the Acharya

When Bhagavan Krishna realised the deep state of Arjuna’s despondency, he assumed the role of the “Acharya”. Acharya is the one who teaches us the perfect conduct. Here Bhagavan reminded Arjuna of many things which he knew, brought in apt examples, and nudged him to leave the inertia, asking him to get out of the tamasic feeling. Many of these actions of Bhagavan are required for us as well, especially at testing times.

Bhagavan, in the second chapter of “Sankhya Yoga”, told Arjuna that he was talking like a “pragnya”-filled or learned person but acting confused. He was worrying about things that are not to be worried about. Sri Krishna further stated that a wise person neither worries about the living nor about the dead.

Importance of action in the Bhagavad Gita

Being in action is the essence of our Bhagavad Gita. When we are filled with tamasic tendencies of worry, grief, depression, jealousy and such emotions, either we are in a state of inaction or we are on the path of doing something wrong that makes the situation worse. Thus, the Acharya reminded us to be in the present, to have our feet on the ground for authentic action.

The action becomes authentic when it is free from the worry around the fruits of such action. Freed from worry, we focus on the current action and give our very best. Miracles happen then.