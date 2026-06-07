Bengal’s Future After Mamata Faces A Test Of Statecraft

Mamata Banerjee | File Image

The electoral victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal marks not merely a political transition but the beginning of what could become one of the most arduous economic reconstruction tests faced by any Indian state in recent decades. For a party that has spent years criticising the decline of Bengal’s economy, the challenge now is no longer rhetorical but rather a Herculean task to prove that the “double engine” government can bring quick results.

Bengal was once the industrial heartland of the subcontinent. At the time of India’s independence, it ranked among India’s richest provinces. Kolkata, the second city of the Commonwealth, served as Asia’s nerve centre of commerce, finance, shipping, and manufacturing. Today the state stands far removed from that vaulted position and in dire need for course correction. The new government inherits not simply an economy requiring regeneration but a society seeking renewal of its unique position after decades of relative industrial stagnation, if not outright decline.

The task before the BJP government is, therefore, larger than winning investment summits or announcing industrial parks. It must convince Bengalis that economic decline is reversible.

The encouraging aspect for the new administration is that Delhi appears prepared to back this project with unusual enthusiasm. Discussions within central ministries and NITI Aayog suggest that a long-term reindustrialisation strategy is already being shaped. Such planning reflects a growing recognition within the Union government that Bengal’s revival is not merely a state issue or a political issue but also a matter of national economic imperative.

Geography alone explains why India needs to wake up and unlock the Eastern state’s potential.

Bengal sits at the gateway to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Southeast Asia, as also to East Asia. As India seeks deeper economic engagement with East and Southeast Asia, Kolkata should logically emerge as a major commercial hub. However, this strategic advantage has remained underutilised for decades.

The first task before the BJP government will, therefore, be to transform geography into an economic advantage. This means accelerating improvements in logistics and connectivity. Expansion of ports, freight corridors, and multimodal transport systems cannot remain isolated infrastructure projects; they must become the backbone of a wider trade strategy connecting eastern India to regional and global markets.

The modernisation of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the mechanisation of Haldia and the long-delayed mega deep-sea port project will be crucial. If executed effectively, they could fundamentally alter Bengal’s maritime profile.

However, infrastructure alone will not be sufficient. The second and perhaps more difficult challenge lies in rebuilding investor confidence. Bengal’s industrial decline was not caused by a lack of resources or location advantages. It was driven by decades of political uncertainty, labour unrest, and policy inconsistency.

More recently, memories of Singur and Nandigram created a perception among investors that industrial projects could become politically contentious and administratively unpredictable. The BJP government will, therefore, need to demonstrate regulatory credibility from its first day in office. Investors are unlikely to return simply because a new government has arrived. They will watch how land acquisition disputes are handled. They will monitor bureaucratic efficiency. They will assess whether project approvals move quickly and whether policies remain stable.

In a competitive India, where Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka possess mature industrial ecosystems, Bengal cannot rely on nostalgia; it must offer reliability.

A third challenge concerns the nature of manufacturing being sought to be wooed. The proposed emphasis on engineering, chemicals, textiles, electronics, and foundries reflects a recognition that manufacturing remains essential for large-scale employment generation.

We have to understand that twenty-first-century manufacturing differs fundamentally from the factory-based model that once dominated Bengal’s economy.

Modern industry is integrated into global supply chains. It depends on technological sophistication, efficient logistics, and skilled labour. The goal cannot simply be reopening old factories. It must be building new industrial capabilities, adept at competing internationally. This is where the massive public sector investments currently underway acquire significance.

The expansion of IISCO at Burnpur and Durgapur steel plants represents far more than increased steel production. Together, these projects have the potential to create an industrial ecosystem stretching across Bengal. Downstream sectors, such as automotive engineering, machine building, automotive components, shipbuilding, and fabrication, could emerge around these investments.

If successful, these projects may achieve something Bengal has struggled with for decades: creating industrial clusters that attract sustained private investment. Yet, steel and heavy industry alone cannot carry Bengal’s economic future.

The fourth challenge is creating employment, as intense capitalisation and robotisation mean the numbers employed in a factory are a fraction of the employment generated by a similar factory 50 years back.

One of the most visible consequences of Bengal’s economic underperformance has been the migration of young people to southern and western India. The state’s educated workforce remains one of its greatest strengths, but too often that talent has generated prosperity elsewhere. Reversing this trend requires a comprehensive skills strategy aligned with future industries.

Information technology provides a useful example. Salt Lake and New Town have emerged as genuine success stories, attracting firms through relatively low costs, abundant talent, and urban quality of life. The new government must build upon this foundation rather than treating manufacturing and services as competing priorities. A balanced economic model, combining advanced manufacturing, information technology, logistics, and services, would provide greater resilience than dependence on any single sector.

Agriculture presents another opportunity often overlooked in discussions about industrial revival. West Bengal has achieved impressive growth in agriculture and horticulture over recent decades. The state already possesses strengths in tea, food processing, and specialised agricultural products. Enhancing value addition through agro-processing industries could simultaneously raise rural incomes and expand exports.

The challenge for policymakers will be integrating agriculture into the broader development strategy rather than treating it as a separate domain.

Equally important will be urban governance. Kolkata remains Bengal’s economic engine, but its infrastructure requires substantial upgrading. Weak municipal finances, ageing civic systems, and inadequate urban planning threaten to constrain growth.

A city aspiring to become an eastern gateway for international trade requires efficient transport, modern utilities, and effective local administration. The BJP government will discover that economic transformation depends as much on functioning municipalities as on headline industrial projects.

Finally, there is the question of political management.

Large infrastructure and industrial projects inevitably generate resistance. Land acquisition disputes, environmental concerns, and local grievances can delay even the most carefully designed initiatives. The temptation for any government is to view opposition as obstruction. The real test of governance will be balancing development with consultation and consensus building.

Bengal’s political history demonstrates the dangers of pursuing industrialisation without adequate public engagement. For the BJP, the stakes could scarcely be higher. After decades as an opposition force in the state, it now carries responsibility for delivering results.

Success would transform not only Bengal’s economy but also the political map of eastern India. Failure would reinforce scepticism about whether any government can reverse the state’s long decline.

The opportunity is certainly historic. Massive investments in steel, ports, and railways are already underway. A supportive Union government appears willing to provide resources and strategic direction. Bengal retains significant advantages in geography, human capital, and industrial heritage.

Yet, history offers a cautionary lesson. Economic revival is not achieved through announcements, blueprints or political enthusiasm alone; it requires sustained execution over many years.

The challenge of rebuilding a state that has spent decades falling behind its potential is immense. Whether that ambition becomes reality will depend not on the scale of the promises being made today but on the quality of governance delivered tomorrow.

The author is Editor, United News of India.