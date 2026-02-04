Before Judging Others, Look Within: How Self-Reflection Builds Empathy And Personal Growth

Self-reflection encourages empathy and understanding, helping individuals move away from judging others | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Most of us are naturally curious and often form judgements about others’ personalities, based on which we make our everyday decisions, such as who to be friends with, who to work with, whom to travel with, and also whom to marry. Ironically, these decisions are often made from minimal and sometimes no direct interaction.

Consequences of a judgemental mindset

It is very common for most of us to form opinions based on appearances, actions and even rumours, isn’t it? However, it is essential to recognise the negative consequences of this judgemental mindset. Instead of focusing on judging others, we should direct our energy inward and reflect on ourselves. When we judge others, we create a barrier that prevents genuine connections and hinders understanding. Moreover, our judgements can impact the self-esteem and mental well-being of those being judged.

Importance of self-reflection

Hence, it is essential to recognise these dangers and actively work to avoid falling into this trap of judgement. The easiest way to do this is to practise self-reflection, which helps in fostering empathy, understanding and personal growth. It allows us to confront our shortcomings, acknowledge our mistakes and learn from them.

Learning from differences

By focusing on ourselves rather than judging others, we can identify areas for improvement and work towards becoming better individuals. Instead of passing judgement on others, we can choose to learn from their differences. One must realise that every individual has a unique set of experiences and knowledge to offer; hence, engaging with diverse perspectives can enrich our own understanding of the world. By embracing these differences, we can break down barriers, foster inclusivity and promote a more tolerant society.

A call for introspection

In a world filled with diversity and complexity, it is essential to shift our mindset from judging others to judging ourselves. Let us strive to abandon this dangerous habit of judging others, challenge our biases, seek to understand before passing judgement, and embrace self-reflection as a path towards personal growth and understanding.

The writer is a spiritual educator and a popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. To date, over 9,000 published columns have been written by him. (nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com)