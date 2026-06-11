Be Jealous If You Must, However Beware Of The Green-Eyed Monster!

Unchecked jealousy and envy can erode self-confidence, relationships and personal happiness, the article argues | AI Generated Representational Image

"Jealousy is both reasonable and belongs to reasonable men, while envy is base and belongs to the base, for the one makes himself get good things by jealousy, while the other does not allow his neighbour to have them through envy." — Aristotle

The Cost Of Envy

Though one may sound cynical, the fact remains that the world is full of people who could have achieved much more had they not been envious of successful people. Envy worms them out like a termite. Envy not only consumes the individual harbouring such feelings, but it also breeds negativity and hostility towards others. It is a futile emotion that serves no purpose other than to bring misery to the one who envies. Instead of focusing on what others have, people should strive to improve themselves and their own circumstances.

Envy only leads to bitterness and resentment, ultimately hindering personal growth and happiness. A jealous person can never be at peace with himself/herself. Jealousy is not gender-specific. Both men as well as women are equally struck by the blitzkrieg of envy.

Envy As A Superficial And Shadowy Force

Envy is compared to a prince of baubles, highlighting its superficial and fleeting nature. It is also likened to the king of shadows, emphasising its ability to cloud judgement and distort reality. Finally, envy is described as the queen of dust, suggesting that it leaves nothing but emptiness and decay in its wake.

Envy is often born out of feelings of inadequacy and a desire for what others have, which can stem from a sense of pride and a relentless need for more, or from greed.

Impact On Relationships And Happiness

Envy is closely connected to feelings of hatred towards those who possess what we desire, and can lead to malicious thoughts or actions towards them. It serves as a reminder of the destructive nature of comparison and highlights the importance of cultivating gratitude and contentment in order to combat envy. Envy has the power to corrupt the purest of relationships, turning friendship into rivalry, as individuals begin to compete and compare themselves to one another. Love can be poisoned by jealousy, as one partner covets what the other has, leading to resentment and mistrust. Envy can also taint the joy found in another's success or happiness, turning it into bitterness, as one wishes they could have what the other possesses. It is a powerful emotion that can ultimately erode the bonds we hold dear, transforming them into something toxic and harmful.

Envy As A Consuming Fire

Envy is portrayed as a destructive force that can consume individuals who are weak, small, and petty. Envy is likened to a fire that burns within the hearts of those who lack self-confidence and are unable to celebrate the success of others. It is a flame that can destroy ambition, talent, and goodness, as those consumed by envy are unable to focus on their own growth and instead become fixated on the successes of others.

Envy is a dangerous emotion that can consume individuals and lead them down a path of bitterness, resentment, and despair. It is a weapon that the devil uses to sow discord, create jealousy, and ultimately destroy relationships.

Jealousy And Its Hidden Toll

The devil takes pleasure in seeing people become envious and fall victim to its destructive force. Envy can consume a person from within, leading to feelings of resentment, bitterness, and unhappiness. Unlike other negative emotions that may be more visible, envy often lurks in the shadows, eating away at a person's self-worth and relationships without them even realising it. It can cause individuals to compare themselves to others, leading to a never-ending cycle of dissatisfaction. Envy breeds resentment and bitterness, leading individuals to compare themselves to others and feel inadequate. It robs them of the ability to experience genuine happiness and satisfaction in their own lives. Envy can also sabotage their aspirations and dreams by causing them to focus on what they lack rather than what they can achieve.

William Penn aptly said that, "The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves." Only those who're incompetent and inefficient are jealous of those who're successful. A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is when you count someone else's blessings instead of your own.

Jealousy Versus Envy

Lastly, while the words ‘jealousy’ and ‘envy’ are used interchangeably in everyday conversations, there's a subtle difference. I remember reading that ‘envy’ meant wanting what the other person has but not wanting to take it from them, whereas ‘jealousy’ meant wanting what the other person has and not wanting them to have it either.

To encapsulate, jealousy is a mental cancer. It's a disease. It yearns to find flaws. So, instead, use your hater to make you greater.

About The Author

Sumit Paul is a regular contributor to the world’s premier publications and portals in several languages.