Backdoor Entry For Savarkar

Mumbai: When Mahesh Dattani, peeved that the Film Federation of India had overlooked his film Morning Raga for the Best Foreign Film Oscar in favour of Amol Palekar’s Paheli, starring Shah Rukh Khan, decided to take matters into his own hands, he knew exactly what he was doing. With a little help from his US-based distributor Prashant Shah, Morning Raga found its way into the Oscar race through the backdoor.

The Sahitya Akademi winner was over the moon that his film, starring Shabana Azmi and Perizaad Zorabian, could now compete in the mainstream categories. While only Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan had previously made the cut for the Best Foreign Film category, Lagaan’s producer Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies joined the ranks this time.

Meanwhile, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also followed Dattani's playbook, quietly submitting their film for the Academy Awards. They even put out a note thanking the Film Federation for their "remarkable appreciation," little knowing that the FFI had nothing to do with it. They had done a Dattani… but that was just half the truth. A couple of years ago, it wasn't just RRR that made waves in the West.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of 301 eligible films, including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Chhello Show, Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal, Vikrant Rona, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers. Even RRR was a backdoor entry that struck it rich.

While being on the list is a significant achievement, it doesn’t guarantee a nomination or a trip to the Dolby Theatre. So don’t be surprised if you hear about more films being "selected" for the Academy Awards. It’s just a matter of selective hearing for those who prefer to play hide and seek!