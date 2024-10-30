As ASEAN Faces Hordes Of Challenges, Role Of India, US Can Be Crucial |

Challenges and shortcomings of ASEAN

Despite its achievements, ASEAN faces numerous challenges that threaten its relevance and effectiveness. Formed in 1967 to promote peace, prosperity, and regional unity, ASEAN has created a platform for dialogue and cooperation among its member states. However, both internal and external pressures have exposed its limitations, particularly in areas like geopolitical fragmentation, economic integration, and institutional weakness.

One of ASEAN's most significant challenges is the geopolitical fragmentation among its member states. Countries within ASEAN have differing foreign policy orientations and strategic priorities, especially when dealing with major powers like the US and China. Some nations, such as Cambodia and Laos, rely heavily on China for economic support, while others, like Vietnam and the Philippines, are more cautious of China’s territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

This lack of consensus on how to manage relations with external powers has prevented ASEAN from presenting a united front on key issues like security and territorial disputes. As a result, the South China Sea conflict remains unresolved, and China’s assertive actions continue to challenge the sovereignty of ASEAN members.

Economically, while ASEAN has made strides in regional integration, there are still significant gaps. The vision of a fully integrated ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) remains largely unfulfilled, with intra-regional trade still hampered by non-tariff barriers, inconsistent regulations, and protectionist policies. Economic disparities between wealthier nations like Singapore and Malaysia, and less-developed countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, further complicate efforts to create a seamless economic community. This economic divergence not only weakens ASEAN's collective bargaining power but also creates friction among its members, making it difficult to agree on policies that benefit all.

ASEAN's institutional weaknesses further exacerbate these challenges. The bloc’s decision-making process, which relies on consensus, often results in watered-down agreements and delayed action. The principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of member states, while intended to maintain harmony, has also allowed authoritarian regimes like those in Myanmar and Cambodia to escape accountability for human rights abuses. This has severely damaged ASEAN’s credibility on the global stage.

ASEAN’s struggles are not limited to geopolitics and governance. Climate change and environmental degradation are pressing issues, and the region is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters. However, ASEAN has yet to develop a unified strategy to combat these threats. The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed ASEAN’s weaknesses, particularly in crisis management and healthcare coordination.

India can play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) by deepening economic, strategic, and cultural ties. By enhancing trade and investment relationships, India can support the grouping's economic growth, particularly through improving the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA) and fostering supply chain diversification. India's strengths in digital technology, particularly in IT and fintech, can aid ASEAN in developing its digital economy and infrastructure, thereby creating a more integrated regional market.

Unfortunately, ASEAN has faced significant challenges, especially in addressing the Myanmar crisis. The ASEAN summit failed to make substantial progress on Myanmar’s ongoing civil conflict and human rights violations, mainly due to internal divisions and the bloc's non-interference policy. While leaders discussed Myanmar's internal situation, no concrete actions or sanctions were agreed upon.

ASEAN’s five-point consensus aimed at restoring peace in Myanmar remains largely unimplemented, with the military junta showing little cooperation. Furthermore, countries like Thailand and Cambodia continue engaging with the junta, weakening ASEAN’s collective response. As a result, the summit ended without a decisive strategy, further prolonging Myanmar’s instability.

India’s strategic and cultural contributions

In terms of security, India's engagement in ASEAN-led forums and its active participation in maritime cooperation are critical for ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific. India’s defense ties, joint military exercises, and strategic partnerships with ASEAN nations further strengthen the region’s collective security. This engagement is crucial for ASEAN’s success, as it provides a counterweight to China’s growing military and economic influence. Moreover, India can contribute to ASEAN's efforts in combating climate change by sharing its expertise in renewable energy and sustainable development practices, thereby helping ASEAN transition towards a greener future.

On the cultural front, people-to-people connections between India and ASEAN countries are essential in fostering trust and mutual understanding. Additionally, infrastructure development projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway can enhance connectivity between India and ASEAN, thereby boosting trade and mobility across the region. India’s balanced geopolitical approach also plays a significant role in helping ASEAN maintain its centrality in the region. By promoting a multipolar world order and resisting hegemonic pressures, India ensures a more stable Southeast Asia.

The role of America in ASEAN’s success

The United States can also contribute significantly to ASEAN's success. By fostering economic partnerships, enhancing security cooperation, and promoting regional stability, America can help strengthen ASEAN’s integration and development. Through trade agreements and investments, the US can bolster ASEAN’s economy and support its integration into global supply chains.

Additionally, by maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and providing defense assistance, the US can counterbalance China's growing influence in the region, which has been a significant concern for many ASEAN countries. Promoting democratic governance and human rights is essential for ASEAN’s long-term stability, and American engagement in multilateral forums such as APEC can further solidify ASEAN’s global standing.

India’s vision for ASEAN-India partnership

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a ten-point vision for deepening the strategic partnership with ASEAN. He emphasized the importance of enhancing maritime cooperation to ensure peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi also called for improving trade, investment, and supply chains between ASEAN and India, while encouraging collaboration in digital transformation, including areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the need for joint efforts in tackling climate change, energy transition, and healthcare challenges. He reaffirmed India's support for multilateralism and a rules-based global order, aligning closely with ASEAN’s objectives of regional stability and connectivity.

While ASEAN has made substantial contributions to regional peace and stability, it faces critical challenges that threaten its effectiveness. Geopolitical fragmentation, economic disparities, institutional weaknesses, and environmental vulnerabilities are just some of the obstacles ASEAN must overcome. Without significant reforms and a commitment to greater unity and integration, ASEAN risks being marginalized in global power dynamics, especially as the US and China continue to exert influence over the region. India’s role, alongside other key global players like the US, will be instrumental in supporting ASEAN through these challenges, ensuring that it remains a crucial force for Southeast Asia's future stability and prosperity.

(Writer is strategic affairs columnist and senior political analyst)