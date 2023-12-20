Article 370 Verdict: A Political & Social Tectonic Shift

J&K 370 | Representative image

The Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 constitutes a watershed moment in the annals of Jammu and Kashmir's history, setting the stage for a recalibration of its political dynamics. The verdict may have integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India but there are several questions on whether it has unified the hearts of the people across the valley, Jammu and Ladakh as well. Writer, policy analyst and interlocutor to the former group to Jammu and Kashmir Radha Kumar says, “I am deeply disappointed and anguished by the verdict; the judgement has betrayed the hopes of the people of the state.” Radha Kumar also says “The court has justified every act of the Centre, taking away the identity, statehood and most significantly the right to be consulted. It has even ignored the democratic norms and legal processes without getting into the historical perspective.”

The verdict is a big ideological boost to the BJP at the centre, but theoretically the judgement gives unbridled powers to the Centre to have its way, not only in J& K but other states which have special statuses. Article 371 of the Constitution guarantees protection of the cultural and economic interests, as well as ensures the rule of law, for the people of 12 States, including Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

It's this aspect of the verdict which has a potential danger of Centre tinkering with the periphery of the country which may have severe security implications specially after the entire world saw how crisis unfolded in Manipur. Muzaffar Shah, vice president of Awami National Conference which is a regional political outfit and also part of the Gupkar Alliance, says, “The verdict has set a dangerous precedent where the central government through a presidential order could nullify any aspect of the Constitution, which means Northeastern states could be stripped of their Constitutional provisions.”

Regional leaders and activists have pointed out from time to time that the Centre has lied through its teeth about the much-hyped Vikas Yatra of the BJP. Whether it's development or soaring unemployment, there is a mood of despondency, where the atmosphere is laden with despair belying all the claims. Radha Kumar has come down heavily on the delimitation exercise, saying, “It has created more and more Hindu majority areas, plurality and diversity has been destroyed, Poonch and Rajouri have lived together in the worst of times, they are also separated.” Radha Kumar says that post the Article 370 verdict, the sense of alienation will deepen and this could lead to a rise in militancy, with Pakistan and China playing a prominent role in not only radicalising the youths but also destabilising the state.

In the wake of the seismic shift brought about by the abrogation of Article 370, the stalwarts of Kashmiri politics, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), stand at a crossroads, grappling with a paradigm shift that has redefined their political narratives. Now that the Supreme Court of India has upheld the abrogation of Article 370, it is imperative to look into the political change the valley is expected to witness. The once unwavering reliance on Article 370 as the linchpin of their discourse has crumbled, thrusting them into a realm of political recalibration and reconnection with their electorate. While both parties vehemently decry the abrogation as an egregious affront to Kashmir's identity and autonomy, their responses unveil nuanced distinctions in tone and strategy.

The National Conference, adopting a confrontational stance, openly criticised the BJP and channelled public sentiment through impassioned protests and demonstrations. In contrast, the People's Democratic Party pursues a more delicate balancing act, cautiously preserving its political foothold while deftly navigating the concerns of its core constituency.

As the Supreme Court mandates the reinstatement of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, the onus lies on these mainstream political players to spearhead the region's development. The Article 370 verdict will perhaps become the biggest millstone around the neck of whichever party comes to power.

Neelu Vyas is a senior television anchor and consulting editor with Satya Hindi. Twitter: @neeluopines