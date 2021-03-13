Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

This segment highlights the important issues of the Indian Legal System of the week objectively and with a magnified legal lens factually.

What made Headlines from the Supreme Court of India this week?



1. The Top Court issued Notice on a plea challenging validity of provisions under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice Bobde issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Culture. The Act, as alleged, takes away the power of Court and Religious Sects to restore their places of Worship. Challenge has been sought against Sections 2,3,4 Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 on the grounds of Article 14,15,21,25,26 and 29 of the Constitution.



Bench: CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna & V. Ramasubramaniun

Case Title: Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay Vs. UOI

2. Supreme Court has issued notice on an Impleadment Application seeking equal opportunity for female candidates in National Defence Academy. It is the submission of the Petitioners that, the act of Respondents to categorically exclude eligible and willing female candidates from appearing for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, solely on the ground of sex, is a violation of the Fundamental Right of Equality before the Law and Equal Protection of the law.



Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna & V. Ramasubramaniun

Case Title: Kush Kalra v. Union of India

3. Top Court has reserved judgment in the matter relating to the criteria adopted for the implementation of Permanent Commission (“PC”) & other related benefits as granted by the Apex Court on February 17, 2020, in Secretary, Ministry Of Defence vs. Babita Puniya & Ors. The Bench had been hearing the pleas filed by women SSC officers challenging the criteria for being considered eligible for grant of PC.



Bench: Justices DY Chandrachud & MR Shah

Case Title: Nitisha v. Union of India & Ors

4. A five judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court heard pleas challenging the Constitutionality of Maharashtra (SEBC) Act, 2018. Notice was issued to all States seeking response if reservation beyond 50% can be allowed. Court will hear the matter on a day-to-day basis from March 15.



Bench: Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice Nageswara Rao, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Ravindra Bhat

Case Title: Jaishrilaxman Rao Patil Vs. State of Maharashtra

5. Kangana Ranaut has moved a Transfer Petition to the Supreme Court under Section 406 CrPC, seeking transfer of three cases registered and pending against her, from Bombay to a Court of competent jurisdiction in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.



Case Title: Kangana Ranaut & Anr v. Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh

Apex Court Judgments for the week:

1. [S. 138 Negotiable Instruments Act] Statement Under Section 313 Of CRPC Not Substantive Evidence To Absolve Accused Of Charges: Supreme Court

The Top Court has recently observed that statement of the accused recorded under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code cannot absolve the accused of the charges under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The bench, while upholding the judgment of the High Court observed that mere statement under Section 313 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, without any additional evidence to rebut the statutory presumption under Section 139 Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, cannot absolve the accused of the charges under Section 138 of the Act.



Bench: Justices Indu Malhotra & Ajay Rastogi

Case Title: Sumeti Vij v. M/s Paramount Tech Fab Industries

2. When Claim Ex-Facie Barred, Court Can Decline Reference Under Section 11 Of Arbitration & Conciliation Act: Supreme Court

The Top Court has held that only in very limited cases where the claims are ex facie time-barred, can the Court refuse to make reference under Section 11 Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. For computation of Limitation by applying Section 137 Limitation Act, 1963, Court specified, “Parliament may consider amending Section 11 of the 1996 Act to provide a period of limitation for filing an application under this provision, which is in consonance with the object of expeditious disposal of arbitration proceedings.”



Bench: Justices Indu Malhotra & Ajay Rastogi

Case Title: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd v. M/s Nortel Networks

3. Single Entity Habitually Resided Outside India Will Fall Under International Commercial Arbitration; Appointment Of Arbitrator Held Beyond Jurisdiction: Supreme Court

The Top Court in a matter of appointment of Arbitrator under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Act”) held that Delhi High Court had no jurisdiction to make an appointment in the given case, holding it to be a matter of International Commercial Arbitration.



Bench: Justices RF Nariman & BR Gavai

Case Title: Amway India v. Ravindranath Rao

4. Section 12(2)(c) Is Only An Enabling Provision Which Cannot Be Implemented Without Satisfying The Triple Test; Reservation Beyond 50% Held Impermissible: Supreme Court

The Top Court in its decision today, held that, a State cannot confer reservation without conducting proper enquiry to that effect. Reliance was placed on the judgment of the Constitution Bench in KK Murthy v. Union of India. The bench, while allowing the given writ petitions in part, held, “The challenge to the validity of Section 12(2)(c) of the 1961 Act is negatived.



Bench: Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice Ajay Rastogi

Case Title: Vikas Kishanrao Gawali v. State of Maharashtra

High Court Updates For The Week:

1. The Madras High Court while emphasizing on the fact that no banking business can be undertaken in this country without obtaining a license from the Reserve Bank has recently observed that Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Limited (“REPCO Bank”) is neither a bank nor a secured creditor within the meaning of the relevant word and expression in Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (“SARFAESI Act”).