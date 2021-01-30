Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

4. The Supreme Court stayed the acquittal of an accused in terms of the Bombay High Court judgment which held that 'pressing of breast' and an 'attempt to remove salwar' of a minor would not fall under the definition of 'sexual assault' in terms of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), but would certainly fall under Section 354 IPC. Just two days after the controversial judgment was passed and faced a lot of backlash, Attorney General, KK Venugopal mentioned the prayer seeking stay on it. The AG , while urging for a stay, submitted before the Top Court that the instant judgment was is 'likely to set a dangerous precedent'.



What to expect on the next hearing?

With the Top Court issuing notice on the prayer, returnable within 2 weeks, a petition in this regard is expected to be filed. As on date, the judgment of the Bombay High Court stands stayed and cannot be used as a precedent across the country.



Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna & V. Ramasubramaniun

Case Title: Attorney General for India Vs. Satish