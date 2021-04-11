Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

4. The Supreme Court while hearing the matter of Italian marines, directed the Republic of Italy to pay compensation due as per order dated May 21, 2020 to the Ministry of External Affairs, and the same amount to be deposited within one week to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Solicitor General had informed the Court that the victims had already been compensated and there was nothing left to be adjudicated in the matter. A request was made for an urgent hearing pursuant to which the matter was listed today for appropriate direction in the pending IA.

Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian

Case Title: Massimilano Latorre & Ors v UOI & Ors

5. Supreme Court Bench continued hearing the plea filed by Forum For Peoples Collective Efforts (FPCE) this week, an umbrella homebuyers association challenging the constitutional validity of West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017 (“WB-HIRA”) which was notified on June 1, 2018. “Art 254 even if a state law has received presidential assent then the law would still be repugnant to the extent it deals with the Central Law. The Presidential Assent does not prevent the Parliament from legislating in the matter," Justice DY Chandrachud remarked.

Bench: Justice DY Chandrachud & Justice MR Shah

Case Title: Forum For Peoples Collective Efforts (FPCE) And Anr. v. The State Of West Bengal And Anr.

Apex Court Judgments for The Week [April 5 to April 10, 2021]

1. The Top Court turned down the plea seeking direction to the Union of India, not to deport the Rohingya refugees who have been detained in the sub-jail in Jammu. The bench added that no deportation shall take place without compliance with due procedure. Court noted, “It is also true that the right guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 are available to all persons who may or may not be citizens. But the Right not to be deported, is ancillary or concomitant to the Right to reside or settle in any part of the territory of India guaranteed under Article 19(1)(e).”

Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian

Case Title: Mohammad Salimullah v. Union of India

2. The Apex Court has ruled that there can be no doubt that the third proviso to Section 254 (2A), would be both arbitrary and discriminatory and, therefore, liable to be struck down as offending Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Bench: Justice RF Nariman, Justice BR Gavai & Justice Hrishikesh Roy

Case Title: Deputy CIT vs Pepsi Foods

3. The Top Court has noted that while awarding punishment under the NDPS Act, interest of the society as a whole must be of prime consideration and that merely because one is poor or a sole breadwinner of a family, the punishment awarded cannot be mitigated.

Bench: Justice DY Chandrachud & Justice MR Shah

Case Title: Gurdev Singh v. State of Punjab

High Courts & Other Court Updates for the Week

1. Orissa High Court has directed Commissioner GST to issue clear instructions to all the officers in the GST Commissionerates in Odisha that no notice demanding payment of service tax/GST will be issued to lawyers rendering legal services and falling in the negative list, as far as GST regime is concerned.

2. The Bombay High Court has recently warned the father of a 18 year old girl residing with a 20 year old boy that stringent action will be taken against him if he tries to harm and confine her. The bench disposed of the petition to grant relief to the father of the woman who had approached the Court by way of a Habeas Corpus petition.