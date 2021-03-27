Analysis: Here's what the Supreme Court and High Courts of India had to say this week

This segment highlights the important issues of the Indian Legal System of the week objectively and with a magnified legal lens factually.



What made Headlines from the Supreme Court of India this week?



1. Supreme Court on Friday rejected the interim application, seeking stay on selling of new electoral bonds ahead of Legislative Assembly election in the State of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Court noted that interim safeguards had already been provided for by the Court in light of an earlier order

Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian

Case Title: Association for Democratic Reforms v. Union of India

2. The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairperson of Tata Sons Limited. Court answered all questions in favour of Tata Group. "All questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of Tata Group and are liable to be allowed and those by SP are liable to be dismissed," Court said. Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry had challenged a December 18, 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal which was stayed by the top court on January 10, 2020.

Bench: Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian

Case Title: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Vs. Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. & Ors.

