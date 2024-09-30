 After Ganpati, It Is Balaji
Chief Justice Of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Sunday (September 29, 2024) offered prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala | Harish V Nair

Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice D. Y. Chandrachud seems to be shedding his legal robes at the drop of a hat these days. More important, as was in evidence recently at the CJI’s residence when PM Modi participated in Ganesh puja, Chandrachud seems to be less reticent about staying within the confines of his cloistered legal portals. At least, he is less inhibited by a desire to be seen partaking in a religious event.

So, it was a welcome sight when Chandrachud visited the revered Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday, offering prayers alongside his wife Kalpana Das and family. Entering through the Vaikuntha queue complex, they made their way to the sanctum sanctorum to offer their respects. After darshan, the Chief Justice and his family were blessed by Vedic pundits at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. In a customary gesture, the trust’s Executive Officer presented Justice Chandrachud with a laminated photo of Srivari and thirtha prasadams.

The visit comes at an interesting time — just as a controversy is brewing over the ghee used for the temple’s famous laddu prasadam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently alleged that animal fat had been used in the ghee during the YSR Congress Party’s governance, sparking public outrage.

An investigation has been ordered, while YSR Congress President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy firmly denied the claims, accusing Naidu of damaging the temple’s reputation. Justice Chandrachud, however, seemed content to focus on spiritual matters, leaving the political storms outside the temple gates.

