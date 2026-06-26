After 41 Years Of Kanishka Tragedy, Canada Acknowledges The Truth, Finally | File Photo

For more than four decades India steadfastly maintained that the bombing of Air India Flight 182, popularly known as the Kanishka tragedy, was the handiwork of Khalistani extremists operating from Canada. That position, often dismissed or treated with caution in Ottawa, now stands vindicated. Forty-one years after the mid-air explosion over the Irish coast killed all 329 persons on board, including 268 Canadian citizens of Indian origin and a large number of children, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service has, for the first time, acknowledged the involvement of Khalistani terrorists in the outrage. The admission, though belated, marks a significant shift in Canada’s official understanding of what remains the worst act of terrorism in its history until the attacks of September 11, 2001, in the United States eclipsed it in both scale and notoriety. It also confirms what India had consistently argued: that extremist networks advocating separatism and violence found sanctuary on Canadian soil and were able to carry out one of the most heinous crimes in aviation history. It was their revenge for Operation Bluestar!

The unresolved questions surrounding the Kanishka bombing cast a long shadow over India-Canada relations. At different moments, the issue generated sharp diplomatic exchanges and mutual recriminations, undermining efforts to build a mature partnership between two democracies bound by strong people-to-people ties. The change in government in Ottawa may partly explain the willingness to confront an uncomfortable truth that had remained buried beneath political sensitivities for four decades. Yet, acknowledging the past is only the beginning. Khalistani groups like Babbar Khalsa continue to be active in Canada and periodically display their strength through provocative demonstrations, especially around the anniversary of the bombing. Many law-abiding Indo-Canadians and Indian students living in Canada are disturbed by the sight of individuals brandishing swords and other weapons in public spaces, projecting an atmosphere of intimidation that has no place in a peaceful and plural society.

Justice for the victims of Kanishka demands more than belated admissions. It requires sustained action against those who glorify violence, justify terrorism or continue to celebrate a crime that snatched away hundreds of innocent lives. India and Canada have every reason to cooperate closely in dismantling extremist networks, sharing intelligence, and ensuring that democratic freedoms are not exploited to spread hatred or fear. Tens of thousands of Indians who study, work, and live in Canada deserve the assurance that they can pursue their aspirations in an environment free from intimidation and extremism. The families of those who perished in 1985 have waited forty-one years for acknowledgement, accountability, and remorse. Until those who rejoiced in the massacre recognise the enormity of their crime and repudiate it unequivocally, the victims of Kanishka will remain denied the full measure of justice they deserve.