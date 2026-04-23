Adi Shankaracharya’s Legacy: How A Spiritual Genius Revived Sanatana Dharma Across India

A reflection on Adi Shankaracharya’s enduring spiritual and philosophical legacy | AI Generated Representational Image

A few days back, we celebrated Shankara Jayanti. Many know him as an 8th-century philosopher. However, he was much more than that.

A towering spiritual teacher

He was, first and foremost, one of the greatest spiritual teachers of Sanatana Dharma. Such was the power of his commentaries that every thinker who came after him had to engage with them.

In the amphitheatre of philosophical discourse, his voice was a roar — the lion's roar of Advaita Vedanta — a clarion call for confused minds to return to authentic spiritual traditions.

Scholarship and devotional works

Not only that, for those who needed to prepare themselves before entering discussion and debate, he also composed innumerable hymns — and here he showed that a heart full of devotion matched the head full of ideas.

His outpourings of bhakti are unmatched even today. Devi worshippers study his Soundarya Lahari, and seekers across traditions turn to works like the Sivananda Lahari, Krishna Bhujangam, Shiva Bhujangam, and others to understand the intricacies of worship.

Extensive travels and influence

Physically, he circumambulated the country three times on foot — at a time when the fastest mode of transport was a horse.

His influence stretches from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Gujarat to Assam and Nagaland. In all these regions, you will find local legends and stories of how Shankara participated in debates, facilitated philosophical discussions, or re-established temples. Truly one of the greatest spiritual teachers of his time — a Jagadguru — and all of this he accomplished in a short span of thirty-two years.

Establishment of mathas

He established four mathas to carry forward the spiritual traditions at the four corners of the country: Sringeri, Dwaraka, Joshimath, and Puri. He himself resided for some time at the ancient Kanchi matha before he took mahasamadhi.

To that great spiritual teacher who revived and re-established Sanatana Dharma, my humble pranams.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)