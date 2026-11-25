Achala Tattvam explores the realisation of an unchanging reality through self-awareness and the dissolution of Maya | AI Representational Image

Achala is that which is not moving, not changing and stable. That steady state is that which is beyond all ups and downs. For the Satya, there can’t be crests and troughs. Achala Tattvam is immutable and practised in many parts of the country.

Often, the creator, observer and the observed (jagat) are seen separately. Together, these three are called Triputi. What causes the separation is Maya. We believe in a third party controlling and causing things. We think that the world is different and plan to deal with it by using our mental faculties. The simple understanding of “what goes around, comes around” gets forgotten. Karma? Whether one understands deeper notions around the concept of Karma or not, there is circularity. Do good and good shall come back.

In the above light, the self who is embedded and living in this jagat, trying to appeal to the Almighty, can stretch oneself and see oneself as everything and everything in oneself. Then the problem is solved. One doesn’t want to get hurt, so will not hurt anyone else. The one whom one may be externalising as THAT and trying to pursue may actually be THIS. That is the realisation, and THAT moment shall stretch forever and in every direction.

Navigating through the feeling of otherness and overcoming Moola Maya are essential. Created reality disappears. When one reaches the spot where the flash happens, one realises that Maya has dissolved, as if the curtain hiding things has suddenly fallen. Everything is ACHALA, and one lives as Sakshi.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)

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