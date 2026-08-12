A Tribute To MP Parameswaran, A Life Ahead Of Its Time

MP Parameswaran, who died in Thrissur at 92, is remembered for his lifelong work in popular science, literacy movements, and the promotion of scientific temper in India | AI Generated Image

If ever there was a person who lived ahead of his time, it was MP Parameswaran, who died at his home in Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday at the age of 92. He never held high office, nor did he aspire to one, yet few public figures commanded the awe and respect that came naturally to him. If sacrifice had a name, it was MP.

After earning a comfortable salary as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, he gave it up to become a full-time political and social activist for a fraction of his earlier income. He believed his calling was to take science to ordinary people and cultivate the scientific temper envisaged in the Constitution.

He travelled across Kerala and the country, explaining science in language everyone could understand, arguing that a scientific outlook was essential to protect society from superstition, prejudice, and unreason, whether religious or political.

Independent Mind Within The Left

A card-carrying member of the Communist Party, MP was never a prisoner of party orthodoxy. He believed intellectual honesty demanded the freedom to question established ideas, including those of his own party. His book, The Fourth World, became a powerful exposition of his worldview.

He imagined a world based on decentralised democracy, localised economic production, and rejection of consumerism. In his conception, the proletariat did not have to dictate every aspect of social and economic life, and liberal ideas could coexist with socialism and influence policy.

Such ideas provoked debate within the party. After a prolonged controversy, he was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2004 for indiscipline. Yet expulsion did not make him recant.

He endured the consequences without doing so, earning the respect of liberals and democrats across ideological divides. He refused to trade conviction for acceptance.

Architect Of People’s Science

MP’s greatest legacy is his extraordinary contribution to popular science. One of the foremost figures of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad, he helped turn the people’s science movement into a powerful social force. He was instrumental in building the All India People’s Science Network and the Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, which helped conduct literacy campaigns.

He wrote nearly 100 books on subjects ranging from atomic energy and radioactivity to astronomy, mathematics, ecology, education, and political economy. His genius lay in making complex ideas accessible without oversimplifying them.

Enduring Lesson For India

MP insisted on reason, evidence, intellectual courage, and the freedom to think independently. His life demonstrated that science is not merely a body of knowledge but a way of thinking. That is his most enduring lesson for India today.

His passing is the loss of a rare public intellectual who taught generations that questioning authority is not disloyalty and that the search for truth must always remain greater than loyalty to an ideology.