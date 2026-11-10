A River Of Justice Finally Breaks Through The Dam |

For nearly six decades, Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in the power generated by the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects remained locked behind a wall of delayed agreements, shifting state boundaries, and political hesitation. Like a mountain stream diverted long ago and forced to flow downhill for others, the hill state’s claim was recognised on paper yet withheld in practice.

The Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 transferred hill territories and population to Himachal while the great multipurpose projects continued to irrigate and electrify the plains. Section 78 of the Act spoke of apportionment, yet for years Himachal received only a token 2.5 per cent concessional share. The 2011 Supreme Court decree finally fixed its entitlement at 7.19 per cent on the basis of the population ratio transferred in 1966. Still the arrears remained unpaid. In November 2026 the apex court has at last enforced that decree, ordering Punjab and Haryana to deliver 11,973 million units of electricity over twenty years. The long drought of justice has ended; the water of entitlement has begun to flow.

The Court's Final Accounting

The court’s order is precise and cashless. The Central Electricity Authority had computed outstanding energy arrears at 13,066 MU. Himachal’s historical capital-cost liability of ₹420.77 crore (₹249.23 crore to Punjab and ₹171.55 crore to Haryana) was valued at ₹3.85 per unit and adjusted by approximately 1,093 MU. The balance of 11,973 MU is to be supplied at roughly 598–653 MU each lean season (October–March) for twenty years, shared between Punjab and Haryana in the ratios of 58:42 for Bhakra-Nangal and 60:40 for Beas projects. Himachal will pay the prevailing BBMB charges for each tranche it receives. The Bench, led by Chief Justice ,Surya Kant, made clear that the directions are binding and that further delay or obstruction would not be tolerated. The 2011 recognition of the 7.19 per cent share—retrospective for Bhakra from November 1966, Dehar from November 1977 and Pong from January 1978—has finally been given teeth.

The Race for Political Credit

No sooner had the judgment been delivered than the familiar race for political credit began. Chief Minister ,Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that the outcome as the result of purposeful strategy by his government. He disclosed that the state had linked the Kishau Dam MoU to the BBMB arrears. Aware that Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan needed additional water from Kishau, the Himachal government made it clear that it would sign the agreement only after Haryana filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court withdrawing objections to the settlement of Himachal’s dues. Officials conveyed the same message to the Union Power Secretary. Sukhu argued that earlier regimes lacked urgency after the 2011 verdict; replies were delayed and political will was missing. His “single-engine” government, he claimed, had delivered what the previous “double-engine” arrangement could not. Receiving power rather than cash, he added, would prove more valuable because electricity prices rise over time. At even ₹10 per unit the state could generate nearly ₹10,000 crore over the period.

Public Works Minister ,Vikramaditya Singh reminded listeners that the legal battle itself began in 1996 under his late father, six-time CM, Virbhadra Singh. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan similarly credited the present administration’s determination while acknowledging earlier contributions. On the other side, BJP leaders rejected any exclusive claim. Former Chief Minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal, writing in a Hindi paper, traced the sustained effort through successive governments. He recalled that the Shanta Kumar government first raised the issue with the Centre after 1990, that his own administrations in 1998 and 2007 appointed senior counsel, monitored proceedings in Delhi and accelerated the case, and that the 2011 verdict itself came after these efforts. The subsequent calculation of arrears at around ₹4,300 crore was also initiated under that period. Jai Ram Thakur ,opposition leader, described the 2026 order as the fruit of three decades of legal struggle, successive state governments and the Centre’s contribution, not the achievement of any single regime. BJP spokespersons argued that the real credit belongs to the people of Himachal whose rights have finally been recognised.

The Test of Implementation

Implementation, however, will test the durability of the settlement. The electricity arrives only in lean seasons and is spread over twenty years; its economic value therefore depends on delivery schedules, seasonal availability, prevailing tariffs and the state’s ability to utilise or market the power efficiently. Himachal must establish transparent year-wise monitoring, calculate actual savings from reduced external purchases, and decide whether to consume the power domestically or sell surplus units. Punjab and Haryana must honour the annual tranches without further litigation or administrative delay. The court has already warned against recalcitrance. Any shortfall in supply or dispute over BBMB charges could reopen old tensions. Fiscal constraints in all three states and the practical coordination required among BBMB, the Centre and the partner states add further layers of complexity.

Benefits for Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

The benefits, nevertheless, are real and differentiated. For Himachal the additional power strengthens energy security, reduces dependence on costly purchases and opens a long-term revenue stream. At conservative sale rates of ₹6–10 per unit the annual return could range from several hundred crore to nearly ₹1,000 crore, money that can support infrastructure, education, health and employment. The state also gains a stronger moral and legal platform for related claims on water cess and the Shanan project. Punjab and Haryana discharge a long-standing liability without a large cash outflow; the capital-cost adjustment has already settled the historical loan-servicing account. They retain the bulk of the projects’ generation while meeting a court-mandated obligation in energy terms. Rajasthan’s share remains largely unaffected, yet the resolution of the BBMB dispute removes one source of uncertainty in the broader Sutlej-Beas system and may ease future inter-state negotiations over water and power. Chandigarh continues with its fixed 3.50 per cent. In short, the settlement converts a judicially recognised entitlement into a workable, if gradual, economic asset for the hill state while providing finality for the plains partners.

The mountain stream has been restored to its course. Whether the water turns turbines of lasting prosperity or merely fills seasonal reservoirs will depend on the diligence with which the three states and the Centre now implement the court’s directions. The verdict of 2026 closes one long chapter of inter-state contention; the next chapter of actual delivery and utilisation has only just begun.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla. He is also Contributing Editor with The South Asian times from New York)