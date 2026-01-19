A Quiet Strategist’s Farewell; Rise From Grassroots RSS Worker To BJP President And Beyond

Jagat Prakash Nadda concludes his term as BJP president after steering the party through electoral challenges and major organisational victories | File Photo

It is a poignant farewell with a political constellation for a seasoned politician like Jagat Prakash Nadda. A goodbye twinkling, embedded in an immense sense of satisfaction, as BJP president came wrapped in irony—an unexpected jolt in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party fell short of the majority mark, quickly followed by emphatic and unprecedented victories in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar Assembly polls, besides a recent historic victory in Mumbai and Maharashtra local bodies polls. This sequence offered a parting bouquet of political redemption and organisational triumph.

More than four years’ term at the helm amid political volatility

Against this backdrop, Nadda demits office after a regular four-year term as BJP’s national president, excluding extensions, which reflects his journey with an unmistakable sense of fulfilment and quiet pride. His stewardship of the party during a politically volatile era has not only fortified the organisation’s ideological moorings but also expanded its electoral reach into newer geographies. Under his watch, the BJP consolidated its bastions and ventured confidently into uncharted territories, reaffirming its dominance as India’s principal political force.

Quiet diligence and organisational discipline

Nadda’s tenure is best defined by quiet diligence, strategic grassroots mobilisation, and a seamless blend of digital innovation with ideological discipline. He successfully balanced tradition and modernity, anchoring the party in its core Hindutva philosophy while reimagining its campaign strategy with a data-driven, tech-savvy apparatus. His leadership was tested by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he rallied party workers for nationwide relief efforts, turning adversity into an opportunity for public engagement and service.

Faith in mentors and trust in Modi–Shah leadership

Nadda attributes his success to divine providence and remains deeply grateful to the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah—mentors who entrusted him with preserving the legacy of Shah’s masterful leadership. He acknowledges the high standards set by his predecessor and claims to have done his utmost to meet those lofty expectations. He expresses unshakable faith in Modi’s “extraordinary capacity and commitment” to steer the NDA government through a fractured mandate and a combative opposition.

‘Modi’s Guarantee’ and the BJP’s winning momentum

In an exclusive conversation with this writer, Nadda reminisced about the transformational mandate that delivered Prime Minister Modi a third consecutive term. “The groundwork for this new chapter had begun with his unanimous election as BJP president in January 2020 and later got an extension up to June 2024. The people have reposed faith in Modi’s Guarantee, which fuels every BJP campaign with a renewed sense of purpose and an unbeatable ‘killing spirit’,” he said. Victories in the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, he emphasised, underscore the electorate’s faith in Modi’s decisive leadership, especially in contrast to what he described as the “directionless and discredited” INDIA bloc.

Generational transition and RSS synergy

Nadda is particularly proud of the BJP’s seamless generational transition in key states, noting how the party set a benchmark by fielding sitting MPs as chief ministerial candidates—an experiment that, in his view, testifies to the discipline and readiness of BJP workers to rise to any challenge. “This change reflects our organisational maturity. Our synergy with the RSS provides the ideological anchor and resilience that allow us to weather storms,” he said. His long-standing camaraderie with Modi dates back to the early 1990s, when the two travelled together on a Lambretta scooter while managing party affairs in Himachal Pradesh.

From pracharak to parliamentarian: A BJP success story

Political observers believe Nadda’s ascent—from an RSS pracharak to the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha—epitomises the quintessential BJP success story. His rise has been marked by a disciplined work ethic, strategic insight, and ideological steadfastness. Known for his moderate tone and accessible persona, Nadda helped broaden the party’s appeal even as he delivered resounding victories in the Hindi heartland, including clean sweeps in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Though the BJP missed a clear majority in 2024, it retained power under the NDA umbrella—a testament to the groundwork laid during his tenure.

The Himachal test and a defining act of loyalty

His loyalty and faith in the leadership were perhaps most visible in 2017, when he refrained from lobbying for the Chief Minister’s post in Himachal Pradesh, despite being a frontrunner after Prem Kumar Dhumal’s defeat in Sujanpur. Instead, the mantle went to Jai Ram Thakur, while Nadda was entrusted with a far more critical role—as working president in 2019 and subsequently as full-fledged national president in January 2020.

Modi’s public endorsement and personal sacrifice

Prime Minister Modi’s public endorsement of Nadda at the BJP headquarters in December 2023 remains one of the most defining moments of his career. Modi hailed Nadda’s organisational brilliance, relentless hard work behind the scenes, and ability to prepare the party machinery for tough electoral battles. “Despite personal bereavement, Nadda remained steadfast during the Assembly polls,” Modi had said—words that continue to resonate deeply with Nadda.

Rejecting divisive politics and the North–South narrative

The outgoing president is sharply critical of attempts to stoke a North–South divide, accusing opposition forces of trying to balkanise public opinion. “Such ploys have failed,” he said, asserting that the BJP’s growing influence in South India marks a resounding rejection of divisive politics. While the loss in Himachal Pradesh stung personally, Nadda’s prestige was quickly restored with the BJP’s clean sweep of all four Lok Sabha seats in the state. “Modi ji holds a special place in the hearts of Himachalis. His financial support to our hill state earned heartfelt reciprocity from the people,” Nadda remarked.

Roots in the JP Movement and ABVP leadership

His political journey began in the crucible of student activism during the JP Movement at Patna College, where he joined the revolution against corruption in the early 1970s. That movement culminated in Indira Gandhi’s defeat and seeded his lifelong commitment to nationalist politics. Nadda’s grounding in the RSS and leadership of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as national president in 1990–91 cemented his organisational credentials. He emerged as a trusted protégé of stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and L.K. Advani, who guided his early political rise.

From state minister to Union health reformer

Elected thrice to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1993, 1998 and 2007), Nadda served with distinction as Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs. His transition to national politics was marked by his 2012 election to the Rajya Sabha, and his appointment as Union Health Minister from 2014 to 2019 in Modi’s first Cabinet. His tenure saw critical reforms in public health and the successful rollout of several flagship schemes.

Presiding over a party at its peak

Taking over as BJP president in 2020, Nadda inherited a party at its peak—and faced the daunting task of sustaining that momentum. Under his stewardship, the party not only retained its pre-eminence but also deepened its roots in newer constituencies, ensured generational change in leadership, and stood firm in the face of multiple state-level setbacks. His legacy is one of quiet but firm leadership, marked by devotion to ideological clarity and a deep respect for organisational discipline.

Beyond caste arithmetic: Modi’s social vision

As the curtains fall on his presidential term, Nadda strongly rejects the opposition’s obsession with caste arithmetic, claiming that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of India is rooted in the empowerment of four key societal pillars—youth, women, farmers and the poor—rather than traditional caste divides. “The BJP will respond appropriately to the caste census issue, but the real takeaway from 2024 is that the electorate has endorsed Modi’s inclusive governance model,” he asserts. He also expressed hope that the opposition would rise above narrow interests and play a constructive role in nation-building.

A journey that continues beyond the presidency

Jagat Prakash Nadda may be stepping aside from the party’s highest organisational office, but his journey is far from over. As he prepares for his new role as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP will continue to draw from his experience, ideological integrity and quiet determination—a legacy rooted not in flamboyance, but in unwavering commitment to the cause.

(The writer is a political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla.)