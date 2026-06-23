A Licence To Violate That Turned Out To Be A Licence To Kill

The deadly Lucknow coaching institute fire has intensified scrutiny of illegal constructions, fire safety lapses and regulatory accountability | X

The inferno that engulfed a coaching institute in Lucknow’s Aliganj area, snuffing out 15 precious lives, was not an act of fate but a man-made tragedy born of official apathy, corruption and political interference. The building in question was meant for residential use. Yet, in brazen violation of municipal regulations, it was converted into a commercial establishment and allowed to function for years.

The most disturbing revelation is that the building had already attracted the attention of the authorities. In 2016, the competent authority of the development authority ordered demolition of the unauthorised construction after instituting proceedings against the owners.

Astonishingly, the order was withdrawn within less than two months. Such a dramatic reversal raises troubling questions. Under what circumstances was the demolition order rescinded? Who exerted pressure to save the building? Who benefited from the decision? It is inconceivable that a large commercial structure could have come up and operated without the knowledge and connivance of officials of the development authority, municipal bodies, electricity department and police. The tragedy demands answers, not platitudes.

A Nationwide Pattern Of Violations

It would, however, be unfair to treat the Lucknow disaster as a peculiarly Uttar Pradesh phenomenon. The malaise is nationwide. In the national capital itself, a guest house sanctioned for only five rooms was illegally expanded to accommodate nearly two dozen beds. When fire broke out there, many occupants found themselves trapped because the same narrow passage served as both entry and exit.

Such stories are repeated across Indian cities. Buildings mushroom beyond sanctioned plans, basements are converted into commercial spaces, additional floors are added, and electrical systems designed for modest residential consumption are burdened with multiple air-conditioners and other heavy appliances.

Inevitably, overloaded wiring fails, sparks fly and fires erupt. Yet, inspections are perfunctory, violations are regularised through dubious means, and offenders continue to prosper. Corruption lies at the root of this dangerous ecosystem, where rules are bent, files disappear, and public safety is sacrificed at the altar of private gain.

Need For Meaningful Accountability

The registration of an FIR and the constitution of a two-member Special Investigation Team to submit a report within seven days are welcome first steps, but they cannot become ritualistic exercises aimed merely at calming public outrage.

Accountability must travel beyond the building owners to encompass every official who ignored violations, delayed action or facilitated the withdrawal of the demolition order. If political functionaries intervened, their role, too, must be exposed.

Unless exemplary punishment is meted out to all those responsible, the cycle of illegal construction, official connivance and avoidable deaths will continue, and future obituaries will be written in the smoke and ashes of preventable fires.