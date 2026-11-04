A Lame Duck Called Trump Sitting In The White House

Donald Trump's political influence faces a major challenge after Democratic victories reshaped the balance of power in the US Congress | X

The resounding rebuke of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections will buoy millions who back the groundswell of popular protests around the world.

As the Democrats wrested control over the upper chamber of the Congress after four years, a spectacular moment to savour for a nation with a rich ethnic and cultural diversity was the election of the first Black governor of Nevada, Aaron D. Ford, and that of Abdul El-Sayed as the first Muslim member of the US Senate from Michigan.

It was ironic that President Trump, in his infamous anti-Muslim tirade, had called the physician and epidemiologist a ‘jihadist lunatic’ and sneered that Congress would have to install a special metal detector in case he were elected.

Equally horrifying for the democratic camp was the eleventh-hour defection of Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Sayed’s opponent in the Michigan Democratic primaries to endorse the party’s Republican opponent.

In other major gains, the Democrats earned their first seat in Kansas since 1932 and Texas, a notable Republican stronghold, since 1988, besides sweeping the 435-member-strong House of Representatives.

The decisive outcome will enable the Democrats to resist the GOP’s legislative agenda and discredit, if not prevent entirely, Trump’s penchant for ruling by executive fiat, bypassing Congressional authority.

Tuesday’s verdict was a most emphatic expression of popular anger against the ramifications of Trump’s disruptive trade wars, deeply polarising anti-immigrant policies, which were both struck down by the Supreme Court, and international misadventures to establish regime change since his return to the White House in early 2025.

Meanwhile, in wilful indifference to the public mood, the Department of Justice, packed with Trump appointees, demanded days before the polling date that 20,000 mail-in ballots in California not be counted on the specious ground that some were cast illegally by non-citizens.

Even more brazen was a lawsuit the department filed to block the certification of the Alaska Senate race in the event the Republican incumbent was defeated because of likely voter confusion over two rivals bearing the same name.

These and other attempts merely reinforced the diabolical manoeuvres that Trump orchestrated to overturn the 2020 presidential verdict in Joe Biden’s favour.

Trumpism Remains A Political Force

The Trump presidency has indeed become a lame duck, but it would be premature to conclude from Tuesday’s verdict that the death knell of Trumpism has been sounded. After all, the Democrats have until recently remained a divided house, and the progressives/socialists have just about begun to reassert their influence after some decades.

Moreover, the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement has not, by any means, withered away. Hail the American Constitution that empowers citizens to pronounce judgement on each House representative every two years and one-third of Senate members biennially.

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