 A Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisA Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World

A Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World

In a world driven by constant noise, silence emerges as a powerful tool for self-discovery and spiritual clarity. By turning inward and cultivating inner stillness, one reconnects with the soul, aligns with higher consciousness, and experiences life with greater depth, meaning and purpose.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 03:08 AM IST
article-image
Silence as an inner space offers clarity, balance and spiritual connection in an increasingly noisy civilisation | Representational Image

It is a fact that various religious, spiritual, and philosophical traditions emphasise the importance of silence as a pathway to enlightenment and transcendence. By silencing the chatter of our minds, we can attune ourselves to the subtle vibrations of the universe and tap into a higher consciousness. In this state, we can experience profound insights, inner peace, and a deep connection with the Supreme Power.

Turning inward to create silence

So how does one begin this process of creating silence within? To start with, one needs to simply step within and connect with one’s inner self—the Soul. Listening to our inner self guides one into the right position, opening the channel of receptivity. And receptivity aligns one to the reality of the Supreme Power, a very necessary alignment if we are to truly know and be at one with Him. For receptivity, one must stand clean, bare, simple, and stripped of artificiality; then genuine communication with the Supreme begins.

Silence as clarity, not emptiness

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: AI-Generated Superhero Reels Add Humour To Mumbai Civic Poll Buzz As Thanos, Hulk And Iron Man Go Viral On Instagram
BMC Elections 2026: AI-Generated Superhero Reels Add Humour To Mumbai Civic Poll Buzz As Thanos, Hulk And Iron Man Go Viral On Instagram
Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List
Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transfers 20 IPS Officers; Amit Verma Removed From Lucknow Commissionerate, Aparna Kumar Appointed Joint CP
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transfers 20 IPS Officers; Amit Verma Removed From Lucknow Commissionerate, Aparna Kumar Appointed Joint CP
Kanpur Police Hunt Absconding Sub-Inspector In Shocking Abduction And Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old School Girl
Kanpur Police Hunt Absconding Sub-Inspector In Shocking Abduction And Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old School Girl

The power of silence cannot be underestimated, because it is in the absence of sound that we find clarity, insight, and connection. Hence, one should not think that silence is emptiness; rather, it is a canvas upon which we can paint our dreams, aspirations, and deepest desires. It is a profound tool for self-discovery, communication, creativity, and spirituality.

An inner revolution in a noisy world

In a civilisation obsessed with noise, choosing silence becomes an inner revolution. It is not withdrawal from life but a deeper engagement with it. When silence becomes our companion, our actions gain depth, our words gain meaning, and our relationships gain authenticity.

Silence as a way of being

Slowly, we begin to realise that silence is not something we must practise occasionally; it is a way of being. And in that being, life unfolds with greater clarity, grace, and purpose. Perhaps this is the greatest gift of silence: it does not add anything new to us; it simply reveals what was always within. So, let us embrace the power of silence in this noisy world and discover the transformative potential it holds.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World

A Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World

Making Gig Work Sustainable Is Central To India’s Employment Future

Making Gig Work Sustainable Is Central To India’s Employment Future

SC Stresses Right To Speedy Trial, Reiterates Bail As Rule And Jail As Exception

SC Stresses Right To Speedy Trial, Reiterates Bail As Rule And Jail As Exception

UN At A Crossroads: Why The Security Council Veto Must End To Restore Global Credibility

UN At A Crossroads: Why The Security Council Veto Must End To Restore Global Credibility

Donroe Doctrine: How Donald Trump’s Power Politics, From Venezuela To India, Reshapes Global Order

Donroe Doctrine: How Donald Trump’s Power Politics, From Venezuela To India, Reshapes Global Order