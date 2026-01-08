A Canvas Called Silence: Why Inner Stillness Matters In A Noisy World

Silence as an inner space offers clarity, balance and spiritual connection in an increasingly noisy civilisation | Representational Image

It is a fact that various religious, spiritual, and philosophical traditions emphasise the importance of silence as a pathway to enlightenment and transcendence. By silencing the chatter of our minds, we can attune ourselves to the subtle vibrations of the universe and tap into a higher consciousness. In this state, we can experience profound insights, inner peace, and a deep connection with the Supreme Power.

Turning inward to create silence

So how does one begin this process of creating silence within? To start with, one needs to simply step within and connect with one’s inner self—the Soul. Listening to our inner self guides one into the right position, opening the channel of receptivity. And receptivity aligns one to the reality of the Supreme Power, a very necessary alignment if we are to truly know and be at one with Him. For receptivity, one must stand clean, bare, simple, and stripped of artificiality; then genuine communication with the Supreme begins.

Silence as clarity, not emptiness

The power of silence cannot be underestimated, because it is in the absence of sound that we find clarity, insight, and connection. Hence, one should not think that silence is emptiness; rather, it is a canvas upon which we can paint our dreams, aspirations, and deepest desires. It is a profound tool for self-discovery, communication, creativity, and spirituality.

An inner revolution in a noisy world

In a civilisation obsessed with noise, choosing silence becomes an inner revolution. It is not withdrawal from life but a deeper engagement with it. When silence becomes our companion, our actions gain depth, our words gain meaning, and our relationships gain authenticity.

Silence as a way of being

Slowly, we begin to realise that silence is not something we must practise occasionally; it is a way of being. And in that being, life unfolds with greater clarity, grace, and purpose. Perhaps this is the greatest gift of silence: it does not add anything new to us; it simply reveals what was always within. So, let us embrace the power of silence in this noisy world and discover the transformative potential it holds.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com.