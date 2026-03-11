₹131 Crore For Men, ₹51 Crore For Women: The Gender Pay Gap That Exposes Indian Cricket's Hollow Platitudes

BCCI’s corridors are thick with the musk scent of a grand, masculine triumph. Fresh off a T20 World Cup conquest in March 2026, the Board has anointed its gladiators with a staggering ₹131 crore. It is a sum that does not merely talk; it roars. | Credits: Twitter

BCCI’s corridors are thick with the musk scent of a grand, masculine triumph. Fresh off a T20 World Cup conquest in March 2026, the Board has anointed its gladiators with a staggering ₹131 crore. It is a sum that does not merely talk; it roars. Yet, cast your eyes back to the women’s ODI victory just a season ago. Their reward? A relatively paltrier ₹51 crore. The arithmetic of our national pride, it seems, remains stubbornly anchored in a primitive imbalance.

The timing is a masterclass in irony, a jagged pill swallowed just one day after the nation’s airwaves were choked with the saccharine platitudes of International Women’s Day. We toasted the "Shakti" of our daughters on a Sunday, only to remind them on a Monday that their sweat, though just as salty, fetches less than half the market price of a man’s.

This is the "tilt"—the subtle, sickening lean of the playing field. We saw it in 2021, when the Tokyo sun set on a bronze-winning men’s hockey team and a fourth-place women’s squad. The Haryana government’s ledger was cold: ₹2.5 crore for the men, a mere ₹50 lakh for the women. The logic of the medal is a convenient shield for a deeper, older prejudice. It is the same prejudice that keeps the high altars of sports governance—the BCCI’s inner sanctum, the executive suites of our federations—almost barren of the female spirit.

Where is the fire from the top? We look to PT Usha, the Payyoli Express who now holds the reins of the IOA, and Mary Kom, the pugilist who knows the weight of a gloved fist. They must do more than inhabit these seats. They should recall the steel of Dipika Pallikal, who boycotted the squash nationals for years over prize money gaps, and the harrowing courage of wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who took to the streets to challenge the very foundations of institutional apathy. Ultimately, match fees are the crumbs; the hoard is in the rewards, the retainerships, and the raw, unchecked power of the vote. We are a hoary civilisation, old as the dust of the Vedas, yet we behave like adolescents in the face of true equality. We pay a theatrical lip service to gender justice, yet we allow these financial gulfs to widen. One cannot, with a straight face, castigate the Taliban for their mediaeval erasure of women while maintaining a fiscal apartheid in our own stadiums. To claim India is Viksit—developed—while the rewards of the arena are still dictated by the presence or absence of a Y-chromosome is a hallucination. If we are to be a great power, we must first learn that greatness is not measured in the thickness of a chequebook but in the levelness of the ground upon which we stand.