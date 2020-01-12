Product Reviews: Rolling in luxury

Since time immemorial, crystals have been said to have healing properties by balancing your chakras. And with the aim of making the use of crystals easier Ras Luxury Oils recently introduced crystal rollers. I tried the Rose Quartz Facial Roller.
Said to be the crystal of heart chakra, rose quartz promotes self love and deep inner healing and with regular use, it increases micro-circulation, relaxes facial muscles and improves skin tone.
The roller also helped me soothe skin inflammation when stored in the refrigerator. If you want to make the best of this roller, use it with Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir.
The box comes with easy-to-understand instructions. Apart from the Rose Quartz, they have Blue Opal, Jade and Clear Quartz facial rollers with each of them boosting of different kinds of healing properties.
Available on Ras Luxury Oils website and leading e-commerce sites.
Price: Rs.2350
The herbal effect
Lotus Herbals recently introduced their new brand Lotus Organics+, which has an array of products which are free of paraben, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin, sulfates and other harmful chemicals like pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and fertilizers.
In fact, they don’t even have artificial fragrance, artificial colour or preservatives making it suitable for all skin types. Spoiling us for choice are their Divine Care and Precious Brightening Range.
We tried the Mystic Soothing Body Butter with Shea Butter (Rs.445), Divine Nourish Face Wash (Rs.345), Luxurious Comfort Hand Crème with Shea Butter (Rs.545) and Precious Brightening Exfoliator (Rs.495).
The best part of the products are that they are made from 100% organic ingredients like cold pressed oils, fresh and pure butters and selective botanical extracts.
The hand cream and body butter when used are not greasy and a little scoop goes a long way. The exfoliator does leave a glow when used regularly and the face wash refreshes and restores vibrancy of your skin.
Luscious lips
SoulTree introduces six new shades to its existing range of 16 lipsticks and they are pure indulgence. We tried two browns, a pink and a nude from the range and can vouch that they are creamier than ever while following the latest make-up trends.
The reason they feel like a luscious soak on the lips is clearly owing to the composition of natural ingredients, which include Wild Honey, Sweet Almond Oil and Organic Ghee that are naturally beneficial, as they heal and moisturise.
No synthetic colours, fragrances or preservatives in the lipstick formulations, means you can splash them on your lips secure in the knowledge that they are good for your skin and the environment. What’s not to love?? SoulTree lipsticks: Rs. 650
