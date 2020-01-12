Product Reviews: Rolling in luxury

Since time immemorial, crystals have been said to have healing properties by balancing your chakras. And with the aim of making the use of crystals easier Ras Luxury Oils recently introduced crystal rollers. I tried the Rose Quartz Facial Roller.

Said to be the crystal of heart chakra, rose quartz promotes self love and deep inner healing and with regular use, it increases micro-circulation, relaxes facial muscles and improves skin tone.

The roller also helped me soothe skin inflammation when stored in the refrigerator. If you want to make the best of this roller, use it with Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir.

The box comes with easy-to-understand instructions. Apart from the Rose Quartz, they have Blue Opal, Jade and Clear Quartz facial rollers with each of them boosting of different kinds of healing properties.

Available on Ras Luxury Oils website and leading e-commerce sites.

Price: Rs.2350

The herbal effect

Lotus Herbals recently introduced their new brand Lotus Organics+, which has an array of products which are free of paraben, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin, sulfates and other harmful chemicals like pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and fertilizers.