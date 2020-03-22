Product Reviews

Sole talk
Trendy, comfort and quality – our pair of footwear from CAI pretty much meets these promises. ‘Handmade with love’ as the tagline goes, the brand is a fresh take on cruelty-conscious consumption with ample variety in designs and themes.
Combining traditional and new techniques of shoe making, CAI shoes are handcrafted from start to finish to ensure durability. Each pair is made lovingly by artisans who are passionate about their craft.
Aesthetic yet functional footwear that is distinctive and apart from the norm, these fashion forward styles with impeccable quality are made to please.
Price: Rs.799 upwards
Pamper time
Comprising ingredients and raw materials that are certified by global organisations, Organic Harvest offers a range of products that are organic, safe and offer long-term benefits.
Made from plants that are cultivated minus hazardous chemical fertilizers or pesticides, the range is gentle, safe and potent. We are enjoying our Lip Butter Lily, which adds a nice hint of colour while being long-lasting.
The Rose Essential Oil is a luxuriant treat, while the Skin Lightening Facewash is showing results already. Best of all is the 30-minute Makeover Facial Kit, with its sachets of cream, scrub, mask and sunscreen which is just the pampering your face needs without having to step out to the parlour!
Price: Rs.99 upwards
Skin treat
We have been fans of serums over thick creams since a while and the new Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum sure hits the spot.
Dermatologically tested, and free from sulfates, paraben, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours, it hydrates skin, refines pores and reduces fine lines. Containing Hyaluronic Acid and Rosehip oil, it helps in collagen synthesis and moisturises skin.
Regular use helps firm up skin and improve elasticity. The coconut extract helps in cleansing oil and impurities from open pores, while the antioxidants in olive oil and fatty acids in castor oil reduce and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types.
Price: Rs.599
Smooth shave
Even the most popular shaving razors fail to do the job, especially on ageing skin. However, the Zlade razor was a pleasant surprise when it not only gave a smooth shave in one go but did so without acting like a vampire out for your blood! The reason for this being not just flexible blade handle, but the safe-edge wire technology which prevents nicks. The razor has four titanium diamond coated blades made in Germany.
We also tried their shaving gel, which is free of chemicals like paraben, SLS and artificial foaming agents and instead is loaded with natural ingredients like aloe vera, tulsi, cucumber.
We were especially impressed with the cooling after shave gel which soothes skin from razor burns if any and leaves it feeling fresh and fragrant. A must try for all men — age no bar!
Price: Zlade Premium Shave Essentials Box - Rs.1,099 to Rs. 1,449 (four extra blades).
Luxe lip
Bringing the goodness of nature in a bottle, is RAS Luxury’s Oh-SO-Luxe Liquid Balm, created with 100% natural ingredients. An oil-based lip treatment it not only moisturises your lips, but also reduces pigmentation.
This rich golden liquid concoction consists of oils like Argan, Moringa, Cocoa Seed Butter, Sweet Almond, Avocado, Rosehip Fruit, Jojoba Seed, Castor Seed, Mango Seed Butter, Apricot Kernel, Shea Butter, Vanilla Fruit Extract and Rose Flower Oil.
It comes in a slender glass bottle with wand applicator making the application smooth and easy. The only problem is while putting the applicator back in the bottle a kind of vacuum forms leading to a little leakage of the oil. But that apart, the sweet smelling lip balm is hard to resist.
Price: Rs.690.
Long-lasting moisture
Quench your skin’s thirst for moisturiser with Bodyshop’s Vitamin E. Vitamin E is known to have anti-ageing benefits and when used in combination, these products do wonders.
Their light-weight Gel Moisture Cream and Night Cream glide on quite smoothly, get quickly absorbed and leave the skin moisturised without making it oily.
The body butter, which is enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter and soya oil, instantly hydrates the skin — you won't even feel like you are applying a body butter because unlike other butters, this one isn't oily at all.
Now that summer is upon us, their Vitamin E wet wipes, will surely keep our skin refreshed. Price: Body butter: Rs 995; Night cream: Rs 1195; Moisture cream: Rs 1095.
