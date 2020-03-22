Product Reviews

Sole talk

Trendy, comfort and quality – our pair of footwear from CAI pretty much meets these promises. ‘Handmade with love’ as the tagline goes, the brand is a fresh take on cruelty-conscious consumption with ample variety in designs and themes.

Combining traditional and new techniques of shoe making, CAI shoes are handcrafted from start to finish to ensure durability. Each pair is made lovingly by artisans who are passionate about their craft.

Aesthetic yet functional footwear that is distinctive and apart from the norm, these fashion forward styles with impeccable quality are made to please.

Price: Rs.799 upwards

Pamper time

Comprising ingredients and raw materials that are certified by global organisations, Organic Harvest offers a range of products that are organic, safe and offer long-term benefits.

Made from plants that are cultivated minus hazardous chemical fertilizers or pesticides, the range is gentle, safe and potent. We are enjoying our Lip Butter Lily, which adds a nice hint of colour while being long-lasting.