Product Reviews

Very rarely does one come across packaged cow ghee that tastes like homemade ghee or honey that isn't a sugary concoction. That's why Nutrimoo's pure Cow Ghee and Himalayan Honey were so irresistible. Spread a generous amount of ghee on hot rotis or add it to the good ol' dal rice and see the difference it makes to your food.
Just eat a spoonful of honey right from the bottle or add it to your health drinks and cereals, their Himalayan honey will not fail to impress as it doesn't taste like the regular sugary honey that you get in market. Apart from the plain honey, they also have Ajwain Honey, Tulsi Honey, Natural Honey and Cinnamon—so you really are spoilt for choice.
Price: Himalayan Honey (500 gm) – Rs.398; Cow Ghee (1 litre) – Rs.648
Skin radiance
Dull complexion that’s in need of toning, glow and radiance could receive just the boost it needs from Glutone serum. Applied to your skin after cleansing and before moisturising, it delivers powerful ingredients directly into the skin with its innovative drone technology.
The Glutone serum contains liposomal glutathione, which is a fast-absorbing version of the master antioxidant glutathione, which ensures better penetration and faster results. Melazero, a Nobel Prize-winning innovation, helps erase preformed melanin and improves skin tone.
A big plus is that the water-based serum has a silky feel and is non-sticky in nature. It feels light on application and comes with a promise to deliver clearly visible results in four weeks of using the product, applied twice daily. Glutone serum can be bought online at www.clickoncare.com
Price: Rs.1,200 for a 30 ml pack that lasts a month
Epic cream
Skin feel tight and dry after a wash? Kiehl’s #1 best seller globally, Ultra Facial Cream, sure helped us banish that feeling. First launched in 2006, this ‘ultra hydrator’ became an instant cult product for providing 24-hour hydration in a lightweight, non-greasy texture.
Now the revamped Ultra Facial Cream comes in an ultra clean version minus parabens, carbamides and T.E.A. After just one application, facial skin is 2.3x more hydrated even in the driest areas. The cream does leave our skin softer, smoother, and healthier looking.
The really good news is that the new formula was seen to hydrate all skin types—even sensitive. All of which probably explains why this cream has won over 70 international beauty awards, innumerable online reviews and why 10 jars fly off shelves globally every minute!
Price: Rs.2550 for 50 ml
Coffee break
Coffee delivered fresh and in myriad varieties—SLAY Everyday Coffee is quite the perk-me-up you need conveniently reaching you where you are. We sampled four varieties — Hot coffees: Latte Love, Madras Mud (interesting); Cold coffees: Iced Hazelnut Choco Latte (delicious), Iced Peppermint Mocha (yum), Strong Coffee: Hot black graveyard (really powerful this one!) and Sweet Coffee: Rose Cold Coffee (tasted like a falooda!) delivered to our doorstep and they ticked pretty much all the boxes when it came to taste and temperature.
The containers are sealed, spill-proof and hassle-free. The coffees are apparently handcrafted by certified baristas. Available to order in 100+ locations through delivery platforms of Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, Faasos, SLAY makes premium coffee affordable for consumers across the country. Price: Rs.60 to Rs.300
