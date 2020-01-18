Product Reviews

Lippy love

Before you check out the lipstick itself, the case intrigues… Uniquely designed and luxuriously packaged with an attached keychain, the lipstick case features geometric facets. It’s 25o2’s way of highlighting the fact that their lip colours are for everyone.

With quirky and evocative names like Sherni and Patakha, the easy to apply, long-lasting colours have been designed specifically for the Indian skin palette. We tried the new Ishaqbaaz – a special shade for Valentine’s Day, and a vibrant Badtameezi.

The products are easy to use, with the soft matte formula gliding on smoothly with a single swipe. While it makes for a good statement lip for a day look, it can be glammed up with a neutral eye to achieve a night look. Another plus: All lipsticks from 25o2 are 100% cruelty free.

Price: Rs.499

Sustainable furnishings