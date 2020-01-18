Product Reviews

Lippy love
Before you check out the lipstick itself, the case intrigues… Uniquely designed and luxuriously packaged with an attached keychain, the lipstick case features geometric facets. It’s 25o2’s way of highlighting the fact that their lip colours are for everyone.
With quirky and evocative names like Sherni and Patakha, the easy to apply, long-lasting colours have been designed specifically for the Indian skin palette. We tried the new Ishaqbaaz – a special shade for Valentine’s Day, and a vibrant Badtameezi.
The products are easy to use, with the soft matte formula gliding on smoothly with a single swipe. While it makes for a good statement lip for a day look, it can be glammed up with a neutral eye to achieve a night look. Another plus: All lipsticks from 25o2 are 100% cruelty free.
Price: Rs.499
Sustainable furnishings
Teori Living – that’s the name of Veave’s studio chic new line of home furnishing products. Whether the table runners or tissue boxes, these products are conscientiously pushing sustainability, as are the collection of cushion covers and tablemats. Teori Living, inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, carries a modern and rich look.
Interestingly, Veave’s studio, which is based out of Benares, has also utilised indigenous Indian weaving techniques in keeping with its own tradition of promoting the weaving community of India and their hard work.
The products are made using blends of indigenous cotton, khadi, and other fabrics, offering customers the unique opportunity to live sustainably and provide jobs to the traditional Indian weavers. https://www.veavestudio.com
Price: Table Runner: Rs.1400 to Rs.4000, Cushion Cover: Rs.1500 to Rs.3200
Natural and organic
The Secret Ingredient offers a range of natural and organic body care products consisting of handcrafted, natural soaps, serums, scrubs, baby soaps and lip balms.
All the products from the brand have no chemicals, preservatives or added fragrances — one reason why the soaps and eye cream we tried had peculiar smell because they don’t have fragrance. We tried the Rose Water Toner (Rs.500 for 100 ml), Poppy Seeds Soap (Rs.220 for 20 gm) and Kaolin Clay Soap (Rs.220 for 20 gm), Aloe Vera and Cocoa Butter eye cream (Rs.550 for 30 gm). The poppy seeds soap is high in antioxidants like Vitamin E and A providing with anti-ageing benefits to skin.
Kaolin clay is the mildest of all clays and soothes easily irritable skin and skin prone to breakouts, rashes and redness. The under eye cream is non-greasy and get quickly absorbed in the skin. It has anti-ageing properties and helps fight wrinkles as well. The rosewater toner has anti-inflammatory properties and detoxifies skin.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)