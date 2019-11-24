Product reviews

Hair flair
The Avocado and Tea Tree shampoo and conditioner by Kehair Therapy lures with labels like Paraben free, 100% vegan and not tested on animals (apart from the convenient pump bottles).
The light fragrance of the shampoo is a welcome relief in a world full of harsh-smelling ones. A little quantity of both the shampoo and the conditioner go a long way and leaves your scalp feeling refreshed and detoxed after removing pollution residues and dust particles.
The Avocado extracts and Tree Tea Oil makes hair healthier, promotes hair growth and also acts as an anti-septic agent. It also takes away the frizz from the hair, leaving your tresses silky smooth. Price: Shampoo & Conditioner: Rs 630 each.
— Manasi Y Mastakar
Lip service
Come rain or shine, our lips have been feeling dryer than they ever have, and a nourishing lip balm is all you need to keep your pout in check. The new Sicilian Notes range from Kiko Milano includes a lip balm which not only brings a softness to your lips, but it also gives it colour, just like your lipstick would.
Made with a jojoba oil-based formula, the balm is enriched with olive oil and vitamin E. deviating from the twist-up style, the applicator makes it easy to apply. We’ve often had a bad bargain with lip balms, but this one shows its effectiveness within just a few days of use, not to mention it doubles up as a lipstick! Price: Rs
— Pearl Mathias
