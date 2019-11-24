Product reviews

The Avocado extracts and Tree Tea Oil makes hair healthier, promotes hair growth and also acts as an anti-septic agent. It also takes away the frizz from the hair, leaving your tresses silky smooth. Price: Shampoo & Conditioner: Rs 630 each.

— Manasi Y Mastakar

Lip service

Come rain or shine, our lips have been feeling dryer than they ever have, and a nourishing lip balm is all you need to keep your pout in check. The new Sicilian Notes range from Kiko Milano includes a lip balm which not only brings a softness to your lips, but it also gives it colour, just like your lipstick would.

Made with a jojoba oil-based formula, the balm is enriched with olive oil and vitamin E. deviating from the twist-up style, the applicator makes it easy to apply. We’ve often had a bad bargain with lip balms, but this one shows its effectiveness within just a few days of use, not to mention it doubles up as a lipstick! Price: Rs

— Pearl Mathias