High tech Dutch raincoat for two-wheeler commuting

Cyclist Raincoat is a breathable, lightweight overcoat ideal for cycling. An everyday essential, determined to be the minimalist techwear item of your wardrobe. Using state-of-the-art technology melded with a simple utilitarian design, the unisex Cyclist Raincoat is effortless to use – on and off any two-wheeler, protecting against all elements in all seasons. Some call raincoats the Tupperware of the modern wardrobe, but we can change this perception if you join our journey and support our campaign. Durable and super-light overcoat that keeps you warm and dry as well as delivering on safety while commuting in the city.

Key features:

Leg protection: Push-button system ensures that Cyclist Raincoat can be fastened around your legs to keep your lower body dry.

Lightweight technology: Technological fabric allows for a durable, entirely seam-taped, waterproof, wind-resistant yet breathable raincoat. It weighs only 400 g (14 oz) and comes with its own watertight pouch.

Clear side vision: Special hood design provides excellent peripheral vision making you feel confident in traffic.

Safety in traffic: Black reflective print on the back of the sleeves – subtle during the day yet providing optimum safety at night.