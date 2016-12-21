Facebook takes on Google Doodle with new programme

New York: To educate people, Google has been serving users a new Doodle on every special day. But now social media giant Facebook has come up with a similar programme that will serve the same purpose that Google’s service has been fulfilling, says IANS.

“We are introducing a marketing programme to invite people to share and talk about events and moments that are happening in their communities and around the world,” Gary Briggs, Chief Marketing Officer at Facebook, wrote in a post.

Similar to a Google Doodle, which is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepage that is intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people, messages from Facebook will appear at the top of News Feed about a specific event or moment. The goal of the message will be “to give people ways to connect and share with friends during holidays and events”.