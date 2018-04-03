IPL 2018: Meet the Top 10 wicket takers in the Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in less than a week’s time and the excitement is palpable. IPL and T20 cricket is known for batsman ruling the proceedings, but poor bowlers also play an integral role in this fast-paced format. Many successful IPL teams have very good bowling attacks and this season will be no different.

Here’s the list of Top 10 bowlers in the Indian Premier League

1. Lasith Malinga:

Sri Lankan speedster might be out of favour with Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, but Slinga Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Malinga is a complete T20 bowler and has taken 154 wickets in 110 matches at an economy rate of 6.86. The Lankan lion has been the go-to bowler for MI in the past and was an integral member of the team that won the title three times. Despite missing out this year, Malinga will mentor Mumbai Indians bowlers and would hope to make a difference from the sidelines.

2. Amit Mishra:

Indian leg-spinner and journeyman of the IPL Amit Mishra comes at the second place. The wily and experienced wrist spinner has so far picked up 134 wickets in 126 matches. Mishra over the years has been a bankable player and whichever team he has played for has not let them down. The Haryana Leggie has three hat-tricks in IPL and few would be betting against Mishra getting another one. Mishra might not have mystery deliveries but is a captain’s delight with bowling in hot spots.

3. Harbhajan Singh:

India discard Harbhajan Singh has always been a contributor for Mumbai Indians. The turbonator has picked up 127 wickets in 136 matches. The Punjab born player has always been very economical (6.95) and also a wicket-taker at the same time. In IPL 2018, Harbhajan for the first time will not play for Mumbai Indians and how he plays for Chennai Super Kings would be interesting to see.

4. Piyush Chawla:

Yet another spinner in the mix and its Indian spinner Piyush Chawla. Chawla might not be a big name, but has 126 wickets under his belt in 129 matches. The Uttar Pradesh leggie relies on accuracy and over the years has perfected the art of containing the batsman and bowling tidily.

5. Dwayne Bravo:

The Caribbean calypso master Dwayne Bravo is the designated death bowler in the IPL. Bravo might not be as lethal as Malinga, but he thinks on his feet and that has fetched him 122 wickets in 106 matches. Bravo is also a handy batter and by being at No 5 proves his all-round skills.

6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

India’s lead pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has quickly risen through the ranks and occupies the No 6 slot by picking up 111 wickets in 90 matches. The swing sensation can bowl at any stage (power play, middle overs, death overs) and is a very calm customer under pressure. For the past two seasons (2016, 2017), Bhuvneshwar has won the purple cap and is a favourite to repeat the feat this IPL as well. Bhuvi has also added pace and other variations in his armoury and is a reliable player for his skipper.

7. Ashish Nehra:

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra had started his career at Mumbai Indians in 2008 and now, like Malinga, will mentor Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s IPL. Nehra has played 88 matches and picked up 105 wickets. The great thing about Nehra is that he more often than not strikes with the new ball and backs it up with damage control at the back end.

8. R Vinay Kumar:

Karnataka’s warhorse and Indian domestic giant R Vinay Kumar has been a constant presence in the IPL and has played for various franchises in the cash-rich league. Kumar has 103 sticks to his name in 103 matches.

9. Zaheer Khan:

Zaheer Khan and T20 cricket? The pacer might not be super quick or ultra-fit, but Khan plays with a lot of heart and is at No 9 position with 102 dismissals in 100 matches. Khan also contributes by being a senior bowler and had also captained Delhi Daredevils in the past.

10. Ravichandran Ashwin:

Indian off-spinner and newly appointed Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin rounds off the top 10 list. Ashwin has 100 wickets to his name in 111 matches, and with an economy rate of 6.55. The highly talented and opinionated spinner will be raring to go this IPL and could have plenty of wickets to add to his tally.