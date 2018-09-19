Ulhasnagar property forgery case: SC extends anticipatory bail for the last time

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the anticipatory bail for another four weeks for the last time in a property forgery case of Ulhasnagar. The Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph asked Anita Atmaram Pednekar to secure regular bail within this period while disposing of her petition.

She had moved the Apex Court and secured an interim anticipatory bail on August 14 last year after the trial court and the Bombay High Court rejected her prayer for granting the pre-arrest bail. Anita Pednekar is accused of allegedly acquiring the Central Government’s land through forgery and then selling it as a private property. Her original name was Mrs Suprabha Vishnu Salkar that she changed as Anita Pednekar in 1998 and got the property recorded in her name in the property card in March 2016 before selling it to one Rajesh Chanpur. The property was further sold to Rajesh Gemnani and Sanjay Punjwani. All of them have been made accused in the police case.