PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National Institute of Securities Markets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra on Friday to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 3600 crore Shivaji memorial and metro projects and metro projects in Mumbai and Pune. Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the newly-built campus of the National Institute of Securities Management in a nearby Raigad district. Further he will move towards Girgaum Chawpaty for the Shivaji memorial event. He will proceed to the site in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, where the state government is planning to build a mega memorial for the Maratha warrior.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Modi is expected to sound the BJP bugle for the Mumbai Municipal polls stated for February 2017. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, will share a dais with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also address a public function at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground in suburban Bandra.

India is being seen as a bright spot. Growth is projected to remain among the highest in the world: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

India’s place as the fastest growing large economy has not come about by accident: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

In less than 3 years, this government has transformed the economy: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

Government is very keen to encourage start-ups. Stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

The true measure of success is the impact in villages, not the impact in Dalal Street or Lutyens’ Delhi: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

Those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016

SEBI should work for closer linkage between spot markets like e-NAM and derivatives markets to benefit farmers: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016