PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National Institute of Securities Markets

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 24, 2016 01:58 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra on Friday to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 3600 crore Shivaji memorial and metro projects and metro projects in Mumbai and Pune. Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the newly-built campus of the National Institute of Securities Management in a nearby Raigad district. Further he will move towards Girgaum Chawpaty for the Shivaji memorial event. He will proceed to the site in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, where the state government is planning to build a mega memorial for the Maratha warrior.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two Metro rail projects, Elevated Rail Corridors Project and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Modi is expected to sound the BJP bugle for the Mumbai Municipal polls stated for February 2017. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, will share a dais with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also address a public function at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground in suburban Bandra.


